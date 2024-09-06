Stephen Curry is sharing his reaction to being called “the devil” by a French broadcaster during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Curry shepherded Team USA to gold during the men’s basketball final against France with a 98-87 victory in August, winning his first Olympic medal. However, Curry’s prowess during the game was not so well-received in France. A clip went viral last month of a French TV announcer declaring, “The devil named Curry is hurting us!”

The point guard clearly saw the humor in the comments, though, telling Stephen Colbert on the Thursday, September 5, edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he found the clip “hilarious.”

“I watched a lot of the highlights from it. The French broadcast was hilarious,” Curry said.

Back in August, after Curry knocked down one of his four three-pointers in the final 2:58 of the game, the French TV announcer said, “The devil named Curry is hurting us!”

Watching Curry destroy the French team’s shot at a gold medal was demoralizing for the TV crew, who continued to bemoan his dominance.

“Beware, beware of Steph’s shot!” the French broadcaster said at one point during the late game barrage. “Oh no! But noooo! But noooo!”

Related: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's Family Album With 4 Kids Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have a full house — and love sharing milestone moments of their children with followers. The couple wed in July 2011, starting their family the following year when eldest daughter Riley arrived. She became a big sister in 2015 when Ryan was born, followed by brother Canon in 2018 and brother […]

He also marveled, “Steph Curry. He got the hot hand, he got the hot hand! How is this possible?!”

The broadcaster wasn’t the only Frenchperson to respond negatively to Curry’s supremacy, as McDonald’s France jokingly announced plans to discontinue the restaurant’s curry sauce after the game.

“For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce,” the company wrote via Instagram. “For 4 years minimum.”

Curry brought his gold medal along to The Late Show on Thursday and told Colbert that it is never far from his side.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I don’t think it’s been outside of arm’s length,” he said as he pulled the medal out of his pocket. “I definitely brought it, obviously.”

Curry recently starred in a new Peacock comedy series, Mr. Throwback, playing himself opposite Adam Pally as a former top basketball prospect.

Related: Gabrielle! Ayesha! Jordyn! Meet the Partners of Basketball Players Gabrielle Union, Ayesha Curry, Jordyn Woods and more stars have settled down with professional basketball players over the years. The Bring It On actress, for her part, met Dwyane Wade in 2007 at a Super Bowl party. The two called it quits in early 2013 due to conflicting schedules and long-distance difficulties, but rekindled their […]

Pally, 42, was in the crowd when Curry scored his gold medal in Paris last month and exclusively told Us Weekly that his friend took a moment to acknowledge him during the game.

“Being at the game when Steph won the gold medal, he was talking to me from the stands, and he made the sign for chubby cheeks, which is like our sign in the show for a celebration,” Pally said. “I felt like I was dreaming. [It] just doesn’t feel like my life for someone who loves basketball and comedy.”