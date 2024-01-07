Storm Reid won big at the 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, January 6, taking home the prize for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

“I genuinely cannot articulate how i’m feeling … more words and more pictures tomorrow. THANK YOU,” Reid, 20, wrote via Instagram.

She later posted videos from her car ride after the ceremony. “This is a testament to stay the course,” Reid said while holding her Emmy. “Don’t take no for an answer. Do what you want to do. Don’t care what nobody says. Stay in your own lane. Create your own lane. Do what makes you happy.”

This marks Reid’s first Emmy win and nomination.

Six nominees competed in the category, though just two shows were represented. Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter were nominated for their guest roles on Succession, while Melanie Lynskey, Anna Torv and Reid were recognized for their work on The Last of Us. Both dramas air on HBO, with Succession ending its four-season run in May 2023 and The Last of Us debuting in January 2023.

Related: Storm Reid Is Hollywood’s Latest Style Star — See 10 Top Looks Seventeen-year-old Euphoria star Storm Reid is Hollywood’s newest fashion darling. Whether it’s a fitted power suit, neon frock, or a custom couture creation, the actress rocks every look with confidence. The man behind her fierce fashion is Jason Bolden, who also dresses Alicia Keys and Ava DuVernay. “I would describe Storm’s style as vibrant, fresh […]

Some of the actresses in the category were up for more than one Emmy this year. Lynskey, 46, was also nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Yellowjackets, and Walter, 73, earned a nod for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso.

Lynskey previously scored her first Emmy nomination in 2022, and despite the awards season buzz surrounding her, she chose to sleep through the announcement at the time.

“I was so nervous. I honestly couldn’t face it. So [husband] Jason [Ritter] got up with our daughter and I did sleep through it,” she told Deadline in July 2022. “I just couldn’t be awake. I decided it would be nice to either wake up [because] I was getting a lot of [phone messages] or just slowly wake up. … So I woke up [because] I was getting a lot of [phone messages]. So that was a nice way to wake up.”

Related: Parents, Siblings and More! Celebs Bring Family Members to Emmy Awards It’s a family affair! Sofia Vergara, Sandra Oh and other celebrities have hit the Emmy Awards’ red carpet with their family members. In 2017, the Modern Family alum brought her then-25-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, to the awards show. While the actress wore a strapless white gown, her son, who she shares with her high […]

While Lynskey has been in the industry since the early ‘90s, she joked about her heightened fame as of late. “Ten years ago I got nominated for a Gotham award as a breakthrough performer. And even then a decade ago, people were like, ‘She’s been around forever!’” she said. “I think now at this point it’s extra funny, but it does feel different. I’ve felt very fortunate to be a working actor and to have been able to make my living and do work that I feel really proud of. To have this level of recognition is very, very new for me. It feels very nice.”

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were originally expected to air in September 2023, but the ceremony was postponed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, which eventually ended in September and November, respectively. The Emmy nominations were announced in July 2023, less than 48 hours before SAG-AFTRA began its work stoppage.