We did not see that coming. Sheila called off her wedding, Harvey and Mike had it out and Rachel helped Donna save the firm’s office space during the Wednesday, April 18, episode of Suits. Read on to see what you missed in “Pulling the Goalie.”

Better Man

Louis (Rick Hoffman) picked a fight with Sheila’s fiancé, Xander, after the fellow lawyer told Louis to stay away from Sheila. Louis took on a case in Xander’s area of expertise to prove he was the better attorney, and after almost being bested by his foe, Louis won, belittling Xander in the process. Sheila asked Louis to tank the case to help Xander save face, and Louis reluctantly went along with it because he couldn’t say no to her.

Just when we thought the ordeal was settled, Sheila showed up on Louis’ doorstep to announce she had called off her engagement and wanted to be with him. He pointed out that her not wanting to have kids was what led to their previous breakup, but she said she threw away her birth control and was ready to let fate decide if they should have a child together.

Girl Fight

Donna (Sarah Rafferty) got herself into quite a predicament when the owner of Pearson Specter Litt’s building tricked her into revealing they had restructured the firm, invalidating their lease and giving him cause to evict them if they didn’t agree to an increase in rent. Donna went to Rachel (Meghan Markle) for help — she didn’t want Harvey (Gabriel Macht) to blame her for anything else since he’d just lost Paula because of her. The building owner conned her again, though, pushing up the firm’s departure date.

Donna was determined to keep Harvey out of it, so she and Rachel came up with a plan to put the owner in his place. The dynamic duo figured out a way to not only stay in their building but also lower their rent.

Toe to Toe

Harvey and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) teamed up for a case, during which Harvey confessed to Mike that Donna kissed him. This led Mike to admit he encouraged Donna to tell Harvey how she felt. Harvey wasn’t mad … at first, but when Mike accused Harvey of never sacrificing anything, Harvey threw Mike’s advice to Donna back in his face. The buds eventually made up, and Harvey told Mike he didn’t want to be with anyone right now, although he and Donna had a friendly drink immediately after.

Suits airs on USA Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

