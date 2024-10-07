Sarah Rafferty is excited to reunite the cast of Suits for her new rewatch podcast — and that includes Meghan Markle.

Rafferty, 51, who hosts “Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast,” with former costar Patrick J. Adams, told Entertainment Weekly that Markle, 43, is on the pair’s dream guest list.

“Everybody’s invited, and everybody has been so supportive, “ Rafferty, who starred as Donna Paulson on the hit USA Network series which ran from 2011 to 2019 and also starred Markle as Rachel Zane, told the outlet in an interview published on Sunday, October 6.

Rafferty added that she’d been in contact with several members of the Suits cast and crew to discuss being a part of the SiriusXM podcast, which launched on September 24. “It’s amazing. I’ve just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show,” Rafferty explained. “I can’t wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had.”

The podcast, which has released two episodes so far, involves Rafferty and Adams, 43, sharing behind the scenes memories of their time on the show. The duo also have plans to interview members of the Suits family. Early guest stars include Gina Torres, who portrayed Jessica Pearson, and Suits showrunner Aaron Korsh.

While Markle is now officially on the hosts’ wish list, the Duchess of Sussex has already been a topic of conversation for Rafferty and Adams.

During the Tuesday, October 1, episode, Adams revealed he and Markle, who is married to Prince Harry and shares son, Archie, 5, and daughter, Lilibet, 3, with him, shared chemistry from the moment they first read the show’s script together.

“It was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was going to get the part [of Rachel Zane] from the minute we did the chemistry read,” Adams shared during the episode. “It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else.”

The actor, who is married to actress Troian Bellisario, spoke about how he and Markle had worked together previously on a failed pilot titled Good Behavior. He noted that their chemistry was a result of the bond they formed prior to joining team Suits.

“When I went in to do the chemistry reads with [potential actresses for] Rachel, [Meghan] was right there and she said, ‘Hi,’” the Take Me Out actor recalled of his Suits audition. “And I went, ‘Oh my God, so good to see you!’”

He continued, “Just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped. It was just clear that we had an easygoing thing when we went into that room.”

During Markle and Adams’ time on Suits, the pair were romantically involved with working at a legal firm. Their story arc culminated in a wedding at the end of season 7 — after which both Adams and Markle exited the show in real life.

Suits ultimately ran for 9 seasons and a spinoff series, Suits: L.A., is currently in the works starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black. The spinoff is speculated to debut early 2025.