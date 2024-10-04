Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Global Press Secretary and Head of Communications, Ashley Hansen, is making a big career change — but the royals will remain a top priority.

Hansen began working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2022, representing them globally and leading their Archewell communications team. Hansen announced on Thursday, October 3, that she is launching her own communications firm, Three Gate Strategies, based in Los Angeles. (Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and moved to California that same year. They currently live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.)

“We are so proud of Ashley, especially as a female entrepreneur,” Meghan, 43, said in a statement on behalf of the couple, confirming that she and Harry, 40, are in support of Hansen’s latest venture. “We look forward to having her focused expertise on our business and creative projects and her continued oversight of our communications team.”

She added, “My husband and I are excited to be alongside Ashley as she builds something extraordinarily special with her firm.”

Hansen will continue to work closely with Meghan and Harry under her Three Gate Strategies umbrella. The firm will specialize in “communications and brand management for a distinguished individuals and organizations,” according to Hansen, two of whom will be the royals.

Hansen noted that she will continue to “represent and advise” Meghan and Harry while providing “oversight to their international communications team.”

“I am incredibly grateful to The Duke and Duchess for their continued trust. Their unwavering support and belief in my new firm has been meaningful and is a testament to their leadership,” Hansen said in a statement. “I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn’t be happier to continue working together.”

Throughout her time on Meghan and Harry’s team, Hansen has advised the pair on projects such as their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and helped facilitate press around Harry’s memoir, Spare, and Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast.

Hansen has also been with the couple through personal ups and downs, including King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 and Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022.

Hansen revealed that Three Gates Strategies — which is named after the Persian poet Rumi’s quote, “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates. Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?” — already has a roster full of “high-profile individuals across entertainment, tech, and finance.”

To maintain her high standard of client relations, Hansen noted that she recently appointed two senior level communications executives, one in L.A. and one in London, to keep up with the demands. Her team is now comprised of Kyle Boulia, Charlie Gipson, Miranda Barbot and Deesha Tank.

Prior to working with Meghan and Harry, Hansen was an anchor producer at Good Morning America. She later became the head of communications at Annapurna Pictures before working as the director of communications at UTA and the vice president of communications at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.