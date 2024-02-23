Meghan Markle has big plans for her new podcast deal with Lemonada Media.

A source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly that Meghan, 42, has a “dynamic” new podcast “in the works.”

The Duchess of Sussex previously released her “Archetypes” podcast — which aimed to dismantle various stereotypes facing women — in August 2022 via Spotify. The music platform terminated Meghan’s deal in June 2023.

Under Lemonada’s umbrella, Meghan will re-release “Archetypes” episodes and record a new show.

“[She] wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content,” the insider tells Us. “She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only. She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on.”

According to the source, Meghan will “do some inner reflecting” on the podcast and “will share stories” from her own life.

Meghan initially rose to fame as an actress on shows like Fringe and Suits before she married Prince Harry in 2018. The couple stepped down from their duties as senior working royals in 2020, settling in California with kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

As part of their new lives, they inked a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020 to create documentaries and scripted projects.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg, Netflix’s VP of Unscripted and Documentary],” Bela Bajaria, the streaming platform’s chief content officer, said during the New on Netflix press event in January. “And they actually have, like, a bunch of development. All very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

Their Archewell Productions company already produced a six-part docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, which was released in December 2022, about the couple’s decision to leave the royal posts. A Heart of Invictus doc about Harry’s Invictus Games dropped in August 2023 and they are currently producing an adaptation of Carley Fortune’s romance novel Meet Me at the Lake.

Meghan is also toying with the idea of exploring other ventures, including a relaunched version of her The Tig lifestyle blog. She had initially shuttered her website ahead of her wedding to Harry, 39.

“The feedback [she’s received] is that she should create products around The Tig and have it be parallel to Goop,” the source adds, referring to actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness brand.

For more on Meghan’s podcast venture, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.