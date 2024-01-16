After nearly three decades of being “in too deep,” Sum 41 will hit the road one final time before saying farewell.

The punk vets announced The Tour of the Setting Sum on Tuesday, January 16. Band members Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo will tour in support of Heaven :x: Hell, the group’s final album. The 20-track double-LP arrives on March 29 via Rise Records.

The Tour of the Setting Sum includes more than 70 dates and begins on March 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia. After performing around Asia, the band heads to the United States on April 19. The first leg of their North American tour lasts until May 19. From there, they’ll head to Europe before returning to their native Canada in August.

After a few dates in Quebec, the band behind “Fat Lip,” “In Too Deep,” “The Hell Song” and more pop-punk hits will finish up their run in the U.S. before concluding their tour — and their career — with a show on January 30, 2025, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Both the artist presale and the Citi presale kicked off shortly after the tour announcement was made on Tuesday. The Spotify presale is set to begin Wednesday, January 17, the same day as Live Nation’s presale. General tickets will be available Friday, January 19, via Ticketmaster.

Sum 41’s upcoming Heaven :x: Hell is split into two sides. Per Blabbermouth, the tracks on “Heaven” are “snarling high energy pop punk,” while “Hell” includes 10 “heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks.”

Sum 41 have always proudly worn their love of metal, name-dropping Iron Maiden in their first hit and including “Pain for Pleasure” on their 2001 album, All Killer No Filler.

“Once I heard the music,” Whibley, 43, told Blabbermouth. ”I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I’d like to go out on.’ We’ve made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it’s unique to us.”

Sum 41 announced their impending breakup in May 2023. “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the group wrote at the time. “We are forever grateful to our fans, both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you, and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

Sum 41 was formed in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, in 1996. Whibley is the only member who has played with the band throughout its entire run. Baksh, 43, took a break in 2006 before rejoining the group in 2015. Bassist McCaslin, 43, joined the group in 1999 and has remained ever since. Drummer Steve Jocz left the group in 2013, with Zummo, 45, taking over the sticks in 2015.