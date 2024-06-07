Paige DeSorbo wasn’t happy with how West Wilson treated her BFF Ciara Miller after their Summer House romance — but she admitted there’s worse men on Bravo.

“He knows what he did wrong or what he did right,” Paige, 31, said of West, 28, during the Friday, June 7, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “He fumbled the bag. It’s not like, ‘Oh my god, I’m never going to talk to you.’”

Paige noted that Ciara, 28, and West “didn’t fully date,” so she thinks “they’ll have room to maybe be friends.” She proceeded to call West a “great addition” to Summer House, adding, “He’s not, like, a Sandoval.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

Paige’s dig refers to Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, who had a months-long affair with costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss during his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Sandoval, 41, and Ariana, 38, broke up as news of the cheating scandal made headlines.

By comparison, West and Ciara’s summer 2023 romance and breakup was tame. Viewers learned during Summer House’s season 8 reunion on Thursday, June 6, that Ciara met West’s family, visited his brother in Chicago and was his date to a wedding in fall 2023 before they split that December.

During the first part of the reunion special, Ciara claimed West was playing a “game” during their romance. “I told you all f–king summer how intentional I am,” Ciara said. “You wanted to sleep with me all f–king summer. You got everything you wanted out of me, and I got the bare minimum.”

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time: Summer House's Carl and Lindsay, More Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

Paige had Ciara’s back throughout the confrontation, alleging that “right when the cameras went down” West “didn’t need” Ciara and that’s when he ended the relationship.

West, for his part, acknowledged that he had a hard time navigating fame and all the attention from female fans while figuring out how he felt about Ciara. Looking back, Paige said on Friday that she feels like she “said what I needed to say” and “defended my friend” so she and West can move forward.

“I’m very biased when I come to my friend, I’m like they’re an angel, they’re the best,” Paige confessed to podcast hosts Francesca Mariano and Ria Ciuffo, noting she stands by her interrogation of West. “Also, I have eyes. I see Ciara. That was a genuine question, I’m like, ‘But what are you looking for if it’s not her?’”

Paige explained that even though West went about it the wrong way, she can see now that he underestimated how popular he’d become after joining the cast. “Not that I want to give them a pass, but I don’t think West was expecting how many people really do watch Bravo,” Paige said. “All of a sudden, the girls were everywhere.”

Related: This Paige DeSorbo Quote From the 'Summer House' Reunion Makes Her the MVP Paige DeSorbo has always had funny one-liners on Summer House, but she earned herself the title of confessional queen thanks to her season 8 quotes. Whether it was trolling her boyfriend, Craig Conover, for not knowing what a rigatoni noodle looked like or spitting the truth about adulting, Paige, 31, was easily one of this […]

She added that overall West was a breath of fresh air in the Hamptons and she isn’t going to “not film with him this summer or not be his friend anymore.”

West, meanwhile, explained that his newfound fame wasn’t all to blame for his inability to commit to Ciara last summer.

“[I realize] I blamed a lot of external factors for my unreadiness to date,” West told Bustle in an interview published on Friday, confessing that his chat with Ciara during the reunion was “such a disaster” partially due to nerves. “The more I think about it, the more I think her feelings [at the reunion] were valid.”

The second part of Summer House’s season 8 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.