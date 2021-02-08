The internet at its best! After The Weeknd’s dizzying Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 7, social media erupted with memes reacting to the performance.

The Grammy winner, 30, performed “The Hills,” “I Feel It Coming” and more fan favorites during the show. The Canadian star transitioned from the stands to the field, rocking a red blazer with his black outfit.

While singing “Can’t Feel My Face,” the songwriter spun around in a gold, mirrored room along with look-alikes wearing bandages around their heads. His show didn’t include any special guests, but The Weeknd’s “clones” joined him on the field to show off synchronized dance moves.

Tristan Thompson, Jana Kramer and more celebrities reacted to the performance via Twitter. “Legendary performance,” the professional basketball player, 29, wrote, while the One Tree Hill alum, 37, tweeted, “I loved the halftime show. I thought it was perfect and not overdone.” Singer Dionne Warwick also praised the performance, writing, “Well done. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A big hug and loud applause!”

As for David Henrie, the former Disney Channel star, 31, shared a clip of a wide-eyed cat spinning in circles. “My daughter currently watching the #superbowl halftime show,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum captioned the video, referencing his and wife Maria Cahill‘s 22-month-old daughter, Pia.

The NFL, Roc Nation and Pepsi announced in November 2020 that The Weeknd would headline the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement at the time. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time, and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The songwriter spent $7 million of his own money on the halftime show, he revealed to Billboard last month. “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” The Weeknd told the magazine in his January cover story.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest memes prompted by The Weekend’s Sunday performance.

Me looking around for ‘real pants’ when the pandemic’s over after only wearing sweatpants for a year pic.twitter.com/RcmeftPHCI — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 8, 2021

Leaving the camera on selfie mode accidentally pic.twitter.com/6qftEZLTWO — Ronnie 2K 2K21 (@Ronnie2K) February 8, 2021

when mom says you can pick out one cereal from the cereal aislehttps://t.co/PpOkQ5P5CB — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 8, 2021

Rudy Giuliani looking for the election fraud pic.twitter.com/w0nrvyQBLR — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 8, 2021

Me when Abel winked at the camera. His performance was so good🔥 #SuperBowl #theweeknd pic.twitter.com/5uceqKwONo — Esmeralda (@esme_patlan) February 8, 2021

Me after *one* alcoholic drink: pic.twitter.com/HoAqGDwc0n — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) February 8, 2021

Me realizing all my bets tonight were in favour for the Chiefs.#SuperBowl #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/3Xn29P2iC9 — Courtney Langstaff (@courtlangstaff) February 8, 2021

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Etq1XU9XEAc4F-S.jpg

Searching for the exit after diving into my TBR pile pic.twitter.com/uRR1kdvixc — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) February 8, 2021

moms on zoom pic.twitter.com/BxliBovRhN — haley strong (@hstrong_) February 8, 2021

My private snap story at 2 AM #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/AaG84udi2X — Magic’s Burner (@MagicsBurner) February 8, 2021

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

me sneaking backstage trying to find the sound board to turn abel’s mic up. pic.twitter.com/SC3BSwI48I — amorphous (@loneamorphous) February 8, 2021

Us giving the etymology of a word from the 1600s, and then trying to find a gif that fits. pic.twitter.com/XDbg5gJ49T #SuperBowl — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

How realtors be giving virtual tours of the home: pic.twitter.com/VqazUT1Vq9 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 8, 2021

Me looking for Bruno Mars so I can make him release music pic.twitter.com/XmdRK6kETk — Exquisite Williams (@ExquisiteWill) February 8, 2021

6-year-old me looking for my mom in walmart pic.twitter.com/3RYJxW8CBT — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) February 8, 2021

My mom yelling at me during a FaceTime call #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/OfUbI03lgk — Michael Watts (@UnlikeMic) February 8, 2021

what my friends see in their ring doorbell when I show up to their house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/MgiYyf6SnH — Ashley Flanagan (@ashleyflanny) February 8, 2021