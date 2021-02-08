Super Bowl

Best Memes of The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show Performance

The internet at its best! After The Weeknd’s dizzying Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 7, social media erupted with memes reacting to the performance.

The Grammy winner, 30, performed “The Hills,” “I Feel It Coming” and more fan favorites during the show. The Canadian star transitioned from the stands to the field, rocking a red blazer with his black outfit.

The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55. Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

While singing “Can’t Feel My Face,” the songwriter spun around in a gold, mirrored room along with look-alikes wearing bandages around their heads. His show didn’t include any special guests, but The Weeknd’s “clones” joined him on the field to show off synchronized dance moves.

Tristan Thompson, Jana Kramer and more celebrities reacted to the performance via Twitter. “Legendary performance,” the professional basketball player, 29, wrote, while the One Tree Hill alum, 37, tweeted, “I loved the halftime show. I thought it was perfect and not overdone.” Singer Dionne Warwick also praised the performance, writing, “Well done. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A big hug and loud applause!”

As for David Henrie, the former Disney Channel star, 31, shared a clip of a wide-eyed cat spinning in circles. “My daughter currently watching the #superbowl halftime show,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum captioned the video, referencing his and wife Maria Cahill‘s 22-month-old daughter, Pia.

The NFL, Roc Nation and Pepsi announced in November 2020 that The Weeknd would headline the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement at the time. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time, and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The songwriter spent $7 million of his own money on the halftime show, he revealed to Billboard last month. “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” The Weeknd told the magazine in his January cover story.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest memes prompted by The Weekend’s Sunday performance.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Etq1XU9XEAc4F-S.jpg

