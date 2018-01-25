How will Jonah talk his way out of this one? The love triangle between the former business school student (Ben Feldman), Amy (America Ferrera) and his new girlfriend Kelly (Kelly Stables) is still going strong at Superstore’s Cloud 9. Even more, the tension between the women is likely to intensify.

“Absolutely,” it will get more awkward between them, Stables, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Because what’s happening right now is Kelly has no idea of Jonah’s past with Amy.”

Recap: Jonah and Amy (that’s her name despite her weekly tag changes!) kissed during the epic tornado in the season 2 finale. Kelly later joined the team and instantly rubbed Amy the wrong way — especially when she started dating him.

“When I was auditioning for the part it was kind of an idea that they introduced but they didn’t know how far it was going to go — if it was just going to be a quick little thing or turn into something,” Stables says of the romance. “She definitely digs Jonah!”

She adds: “I think Kelly is just an optimistic person. She likes to have a good time, she likes to laugh, she likes to enjoy herself wherever she goes. And I think Jonah — they bring that out in each other.”

Trouble may be on the horizon, though. Stables teases that Kelly may find out about Jonah and Amy’s heated kiss sooner than later. “That might be happening. I think Kelly is excited to make new friends but I think she’s also a confident person. She’s not desperate,” she tells Us.

Kelly’s belief that angels exist may also work against them. In the next episode, Angels and Mermaids, Jonah doesn’t react well when he finds out this revelation.

“Jonah and I have this special weekend planned in the Ozarks and Garrett [Colton Dunn] is very excited to get the apartment to himself because right now him and Jonah are sharing it,” Stables explains. “But when Jonah finds out that some of my beliefs are — in his opinion — are hard to accept he thinks he may stay home.”

For more, read the rest of her Q&A below:

US: What do you think Kelly’s backstory is?

KS: I think for sure at some point Kelly may have dipped her toes in the pageantry world. My character wears a lot of makeup and lipstick and nobody else on the show wears jewelry. But I don’t think she does it in a vain way. I think she just genuinely tries to look her best.

US: The social media videos Kelly films are so funny. What was your favorite?

KS: I like the one that was about the cereal where I got to shoot at Kelly’s little apartment because I’m from St. Louis, which is where the show takes place. And I don’t know if you’re able to see but I was able to wear my old high school T-shirt from where I actually went to school.

US: What fun story lines would you love to see Jonah and Kelly in?

KS: I’d really like to see a show tune with some choreography. I think that could just be award-winning television. Listen, if sequins were involved I wouldn’t be upset about that and I don’t think he would either!

US: What’s it been like working with America — especially because your two characters clash?

KS: I have so much respect for her and I just adore her. She’s just so smart and lovely. And not to mention a great actor. She’s just amazing. I have a lot of respect and admiration for her.

US: What’s been one of your favorite scenes?

KS: Everybody loves those break room scenes because we are all together and they are all so fast. For sure one of my favorite scenes was in the Halloween episode when America stops me in the bathroom and she tries to use my cell phone because she doesn’t want me to see that she accidentally liked my Bumble dating site. So her and I have that exchange. There is just something about acting with her. I get the giggles very easily.

US: What was your audition like? Was your character’s name always Kelly or did they decide to name her after you?

KS: No! As a matter of fact when I auditioned her name was Kathleen and then that changed to Cara and then [executive producer] Justin Spitzer emailed me and goes, ‘You, know, we kind of keep calling this girl Kelly. Do you mind if we call her Kelly?’ … And then the only thing the character description said was she might wear a little too much makeup and she might dress a little inappropriately but not in a slutty way. So I think I found a cute little shirt that was a blue color like the vest that was off-the-shoulder.

US: Where would Kelly be working if not at Cloud 9?

KS: Probably a spray tan booth! Or maybe a cheerleading coach at a local high school.

US: Where do you see Kelly in 10 years?

KS: Kelly in 10 years definitely has a couple of kids. Her nails are done and she’s probably watching Ellen!

Superstore airs Thursdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

