Calling him out. Sarah Lacina gave some clarity about her disdain for fellow The Challenge: World Championship costar Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

“We’re at the point where you’ve made Justine [Ndiba] cry, who’s my f–king best friend … You’ve made Jonna [Stephens] cry. You’ve yelled at KellyAnne [Judd] — she just didn’t cry,” the Survivor: Game Changers winner, 39, explained during a Thursday, April 20, appearance on the “Chillin With Dylan” podcast about her ongoing feud with Johnny, 40. “And then literally anytime we would try to talk, he just … won’t talk to me. He would talk more to Danny [McCray].”

Sarah and the Challenge veteran got into a heated disagreement earlier this season. Moments before their blowup on the April 5 episode, Sarah was having a conversation with Danny and Tori Deal. The trio were discussing strategy for the next round of nominations when Johnny came in and joined their conversation.

“Tori, Danny and I are sitting outside, like, we need to have a meeting without Johnny and we are actually having a good conversation,” she explained on Thursday. “Next thing you know here comes Johnny and what’s the first thing he says? ‘This looks like a conversation I should be a part of.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, no it’s actually the opposite.’ And he sits down … and the second I try to ask a question [and] answer it then he just starts being condescending and I had enough.”

As Sarah attempted to voice her concerns with Johnny about how they planned to move forward in the game, Johnny — who has been a staple on the franchise since its 2006 premiere — countered Sarah by stating he’s made mistakes in the game because he started thinking too far in advance. Danny, for his part, pointed out that Sarah’s claims were valid and Johnny began to interrupt the Survivor alums as they were sharing their perspective.

After getting into their scuffle, the Challenge: USA champ told the Johnny that she did not appreciate how he was speaking to her. “You are not going to talk to me this way, period,” she told the Real World alum, proceeding to call him out for speaking down to her and Johnny subsequently walked away.

Sarah explained on the podcast during that moment shown on screen, the reality stars were strapped for time since they all had to get ready for the nomination ceremony. “Johnny, I don’t have time to listen to your bullsh—t. Just shut the f–ck up, like, you’re just a d—k to everybody,” she quipped.

After airing her grievances, Sarah said she received messages from “former cast members” thanking her for standing up to Johnny and putting him in his place. “It’s not just girls, guys too. It’s surprising that many people haven’t put him in his place but feel that way,” she shared.

The three-time Survivor player insinuated that Johnny acts poorly behind the scenes as well. Sarah alleged that production constantly had “to yell at him to be quiet” while explaining rules. He’s “constantly trying a way to cheat,” Sarah argued.