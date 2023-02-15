Making Challenge history! Paramount+ announced the cast for their highly anticipated upcoming global tournament The Challenge: World Championship.

The series, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8, will pair off global MVPs with notable veterans from previous seasons of the hit MTV series. The teams will work together to reach the ﬁnale worth $500,000.

The Challenge: World Championship includes well-known alums such as Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, Jonna Stephens, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, KellyAnne Judd, Nelson Thomas and Nia Moore. Former The Challenge stars Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann and Yes Duffy will also take part in the show.

Meanwhile, the global MVPS feature The Challenge: USA‘s Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba and Sarah Lacina. The remaining competitors come from The Challenge: Australia: Emily Seebohm, Grant Crapp, Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen.

“They will help them win power, politic and avoid elimination in order to make it to the most difficult challenge of them all, the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000,” a January press release stated. “In the end, only the most dominant will conquer the game and prove they are not just the best in their home country, but the best in the world.”

The show will feature TJ Lavin as a cohost alongside global hosts Brihony Dawson, Mark Wright and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe.

In the first look at the upcoming series, Danny, 34, shared his initial thoughts on the opposing team.

“Team Australia, what can I say? You have an Olympic swimmer on the team. Then you have Grant, who plays rugby. Troy [is] an Australian ninja warrior,” the former football player, who is married to Kiki McCray, said in the clip. “Then there’s Kiki — my wife’s name is Kiki so I have to assume that Kiki is a great person. But my wife is expecting a dub and I gotta bring that s—t home so let’s do it.”

Ahead of the spinoff show’s premiere, Bunim/Murray President Julie Pizzi discussed how the franchise will be introduced to new viewers all over the world.

“Often, we would have people from other countries on and they had never seen the show,” she told Variety in June 2022. “Now, all because of Paramount+, the cast members all over the globe are able to watch it and study it. They’re going in knowing who Wes Bergmann is or knowing who Johnny Bananas is, which is really fascinating.”

The Challenge: World Championship premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET.