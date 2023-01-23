Reality baby on the way! The Challenge winner Amber Borzotra announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Chauncey Palmer.

“Call me mama because I’m having a baby! ✨,” the Big Brother alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “#BabyOnTheWay 🍼.”

The 24-year-old fitness pro, for his part, shared a photo of him kissing Borzotra via his Instagram Story on Sunday, adding the caption, “Can’t wait for our +1.” In a video Q&A session with fans, Palmer revealed that he and his girlfriend already found out the baby’s sex, but they’re not revealing it publicly for the time being.

“I actually already know what it is,” the Challenge alum explained when asked whether he wants a boy or girl. “But Amber and I are keeping it between our family and our very close friends, so you guys just have to stay tuned.”

When another follower asked what about fatherhood excites him most, Palmer replied: “Honestly, just having another best friend in this world. The reason why I say ‘another’ is Amber’s like my best friend — or is my best friend.”

In another video, he confessed that he’s “nervous” as a first-time father, but it’s a “good” feeling. “I’m nervous, but at the same time I’m very happy so I can’t complain,” he explained.

Some of the couple’s Challenge friends chimed in to share their congratulations in the comments section of Borzotra’s post, with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio joking that it was “difficult” not to spill the beans on his podcast. “You’re gonna be such an incredible mama!” the Real World alum, 40, added.

Amanda Garcia, who competed alongside Borzotra on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, wrote, “Omg talk about GLOWING!!!!!!! 😍 You will be the best mommy ever. Congratulations sister!!!!!!!!!!” Da’Vonne Rogers, for her part, added, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!! Awwwwww I’m so happy for you and your family ❤️✨✨✨.”

Borzotra and Palmer recently competed together on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which premiered in October 2022. They were eliminated during the Wednesday, January 18, episode alongside Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark.

Borzotra, who also appeared on season 37 of The Challenge, won the Double Agents season in April 2021 with partner Chris “CT” Tamburello. “The Challenge has really taught me a lot about me,” the Tennessee native told Us Weekly in September 2021. “What’s hard for me is I’m 100 percent myself, just like how I would be outside of the game. That’s the hard part for me, being around people that I feel are my friends.”