Susie Evans Reacts to Suggestion ‘The Bachelor’ Cut Out Her Personality

More to the story — and to Susie? As Clayton Echard and Susie Evans show off their post-Bachelor love, they haven’t been afraid to engage with fans.

The 29-year-old videographer recently responded to @AshTalksBach via Twitter after the fan tweeted, “I think the Nick Viall podcast with Susie was worth a listen. I’m convinced they edited out her entire personality on #TheBachelor.”

Susie seemingly agreed, writing alongside a clip of a confused Adam Sandler, “Hahaha me watching the whole season like…”

After the social media user added that the interview with the season 21 Bachelor “showed us more than the entire season,” Susie added, “😂😂😂 lol I appreciate you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

It’s been nearly one week since fans learned Clayton, 28, and Susie had reunited since production wrapped on The Bachelor in late 2021.

“I spent the last four months with her,” the former football player said on After the Final Rose on Tuesday, March 15. “She just impresses me more and more every day. And she continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made, and I could not be more in love with this woman.”

Following the finale, Susie opened up on “Viall Files” about how she and Clayton moved past their heated split on the show — and the fact that he slept with finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

“When I reached out to him, I was just, like, ‘Hey, we haven’t really had the capacity, the time, the environment to really put things out there and for you to be able to tell me what happened that night — was that normal? Is that what it’s like if we fight or if you’re to have a fight with somebody?’ But we were able to really, like, get to the bottom of that,” Susie told Nick. “We sat down with our journals one day when we were just like, ‘Let’s compare notes, like, where’s your head at here?’ And there were no surprises, like, we really talked about everything.”

The pair have since jetted off to her native Virginia Beach, where Clayton plans to move to give their romance a chance.

“I lived there, I was born there and I moved away for a long time. And I came back to the area a couple years ago and I’m really happy there,” Susie explained on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “My work is there, and I had a beautiful life before coming on the show and it’s just great that I get to make an addition to it. And Clayton before the show, he was ready to uproot and figure out [what’s] next for him and he’s totally on board to come to Virginia Beach. So, we’re gonna give it a shot.”

