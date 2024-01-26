Sutton Stracke wasn’t afraid to sip wine and spill the tea during Us Weekly’s latest episode of “Housewives Happy Hour.”

However, when the topic of Kyle Richards came up, Sutton, 52, played coy with her answers. Sutton sipped her wine when asked whether it was “unfair” for the cast to “question” Kyle’s recent lifestyle changes, seemingly confirming she thought the criticism was warranted.

Sutton’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle, 55, raised eyebrows when she grew closer to singer Morgan Wade as her marriage fell apart last year. Sutton, meanwhile, also chose to drink from her glass when asked whether Kyle and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, broke up for “clicks” and story lines.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor previously raised eyebrows when he insinuated that Kyle and Mauricio’s summer 2023 separation was a ploy for publicity.

“Everybody does things for clicks. People will ruin their marriages for clicks. I mean, look at what’s going on with Housewives,” Jax, 44, claimed on a January episode of his “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast. “Now they are saying that Kyle and Mauricio were just doing the breakup for clout. For clicks. They are doing that.”

When asked whether she agrees with Jax’s assessment of the situation, Sutton looked away from the camera and sipped her wine. “Mhmm,” she said under her breath.

Sutton exclusively told Us on Tuesday, January 23, that she and Kyle are “taking some space” from each other after a few rocky moments in season 13. The twosome feuded during a November 2023 episode after Sutton said she was “offended” by the male dancers at a Las Vegas Magic Mike Live show.

At the time, Kyle told Sutton she “has a habit of losing [her] s­­–t” often. Sutton denied the claims and yelled at Kyle to “name” examples.

“I miss her,” Sutton told Us on Tuesday of her relationship with Kyle now. “I miss our friendship, and hopefully we’re going to get into a good space again, but we’ll see.”

While Sutton hinted at her feelings toward Kyle in the “Housewives Happy Hour” episode, she made it clear what she thinks of former RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna. Lisa, 60, exited the Bravo series in 2022 after season 12.

Sutton told Us she doesn’t “miss” Lisa on the show, explaining, “The dynamics changed and yeah, we had fun [in the past].” In real life, Sutton said, “I’m a bit indifferent, but I do miss her.”

Watch the exclusive video above to hear more of Sutton’s “Housewives Happy Hour” secrets, including whether she’s been back to a Magic Mike Live show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.