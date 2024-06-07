The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke might have just thrown some shade at former costar Teddi Mellencamp.

Both Sutton, 52, and Teddi, 42, make separate surprise appearances in The Real Housewives of Orange County trailer released on Thursday, June 6. Teddi opened the trailer with a crack at full-time Housewife turned “friend” Vicki Gunvalson: “Welcome Housewives … and Vicki.”

The assembled cast hit back. Heather DuBrow called the comment “rude” and Vicki, 62, didn’t mince words, calling the daughter of singer John Mellencamp a “f—king bitch.” Beverly Hills and Orange County are less than an hour apart but Teddi has a stronger reason for appearing on RHOC — she hosts the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with the show’s main cast member Tamra Judge.

Sutton had her choice of clips to promote her RHOC appearance, but she chose to share a screengrab of Teddi getting called a “f—king bitch” to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Sutton taking a subtle whack at Teddi,” one Bravo fan account speculated.

Teddi and Sutton clashed during their time on RHOBH — Sutton called a then-pregnant Teddi “boring” — but the tension between them has been rising recently. While Teddi left the show after season 10, she’s found ways to get in extracurricular digs at her former costar. During an October 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teddi slammed Sutton during a conversation about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage. Teddi reacted to a rumor Sutton shared about PK, 56, in the RHOBH season 13 premiere. Sutton said she heard PK had “a woman in the car with him” when he was arrested for suspicion of DUI in 2021. (The case was eventually dropped in August 2022.)

“Well, I think it’s pretty rich coming from Sutton who has vodka in her purse 24/7,” Teddi told WWHL host Andy Cohen. Sutton — who spent the majority of RHOBH season 13 defending herself from accusations of alcoholism — hit back after the episode aired.

“The word of the night on @BravoWWHL should have been SUTTON,” she shared via X alongside a series of pink heart, cat and martini glass emojis. Sutton was referring to Cohen’s drinking game during WWHL when he tells viewers to drink during each episode when hearing a certain word.

“My issue with Sutton is that she continues to throw out allegations in her confessionals that she doesn’t say in the scene,” Teddi said during an episode of her podcast that same month. “And she is so worried about everybody else’s relationships … where’s hers?” I guess it’s a fair question. But, let’s be real! The reason she’s probably all up in everyone else’s relationship business is that she doesn’t have one of her own.”