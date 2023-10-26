Sutton Stracke wants her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars to keep her name out of their mouths — unless there’s a drinking game involved.

The drama began when Teddi Mellencamp hinted that Sutton, 52, is an alcoholic during a Wednesday, October 25, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the “BravOh No They Didn’t” segment, Teddi, 42, slammed Sutton for repeating the rumor that PK Kemsley had a woman with him when he was arrested in November 2021.

“Well, I think it’s pretty rich coming from Sutton, who has vodka in her purse 24/7,” Teddi quipped on Wednesday, claiming that she read the police report and it stated PK was alone.

After the episode aired, Sutton took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts. “The word of the night on @BravoWWHL should have been SUTTON 😽💗💗💗🍸🍸,” she quipped, referring to the traditional WWHL drinking game where viewers drink whenever guests says the word that host Andy Cohen chooses at the top of the show. (Wednesday’s word was “Erika.”)

During the season 13 premiere of RHOBH earlier on Wednesday, PK’s marriage to Dorit Kemsley became a major topic of conversation among the women when Dorit, 47, confronted Erika Jayne for telling a BravoCon crowd that the Kemsleys would be the next Bravo couple to split.

In a confessional interview, Sutton said “the only rumor” she’d ever heard was connected to PK’s arrest. “He may have or may not have had a woman in the car with him,” Sutton told the cameras.

PK, 56, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in November 2021. According to the arrest report, PK was alone in his car at the time of the incident and was cited and released after he was taken to the police station.

Dorit later said her husband felt “very regretful” about his actions. “He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” she said at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”

PK and Dorit, 47, publicly addressed speculation about their relationship on Wednesday after In Touch reported that they are “living separate lives.” The duo admitted to facing “some challenging years” but said they have not decided to end their marriage.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the duo said in a joint statement. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Dorit and PK — who share son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7 — tied the knot in 2015.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.