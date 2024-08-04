SZA is feeling “cringe” after baring her soul a bit too much about her love life.

It all began when the 34-year-old “Snooze” singer took to social media to share some intense thoughts on love.

“I wanna be loved so madly I can’t think, I can’t breathe, I can’t BE. I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE. I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT,” she passionately posted to X on Friday, August 2. “AAAAHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE!!!”

The next day, SZA seemed to regret her openness, admitting in a new post, “I love embarrassing myself to the point of having to ghost someone BECAUSE WHY DID I SAY AND DO THAAAATTT.”

Fans were quick to show support, with one user commenting, “i thought it was okay to be cringe bae? let’s be cringe together.” In response, SZA dubbed herself the “cringe queen” and doubled down on her embarrassment.

“This was an overshare that killed meeeee. I said SO MUCH,” she added. “I just wanna tape my mouth shut.”

This summer, SZA hasn’t just been candid about her quest for love she’s also been sharing her natural hair journey with fans. On July 9, the Grammy-winning singer posted a snapshot on Instagram showing off her natural brunette curls. Rocking a backwards red baseball cap, she captioned the photo, “Let the Natural hair out before it sweats out completely lol.”

SZA’s hair journey has been a topic she’s openly discussed over the years. Back in 2016, she talked to Essence about experimenting with copper hair dye — a decision she quickly regretted when her hair started falling out.

In 2019, she took to social media to share a more personal side of her story. She revealed that as a teenager, she suffered from hair loss due to severe anemia, which also affected her mood and energy levels.

"Random mental health tea. My dr found out I was super anemic and that's why my hair was falling out," she wrote, urging her followers to stay on top of their vitamin intake. "I was SUPER f—king sad n cold n sleepy as hell etc. Also super deficient in D3 (more mood s—t) VITAMINS MAKE A F—KING DIFFERENCE FRIEND