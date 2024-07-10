SZA gave Us a peek at her natural hair.
The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, to show off her curls. In the snap, SZA let her brunette tresses fly free as she sported a backwards red baseball cap. “Let the Natural hair out before it sweats out completely lol,” SZA captioned the post.
She paired her look with a cropped gray tank top, baggy sweatpants that exposed her nude underwear, UGG slippers and blue-rimmed eyeglasses. SZA added just the right amount of shine to her outfit with gold bangle bracelets. For glam, she donned lined lips.
Through the years, SZA has been open about her hair care journey. In 2016, she opened up to Essence about experimenting with copper locks — and quickly regretting the color after her strands “fell out.”
The singer also recalled experiencing hair loss as a teenager in 2019, while urging her followers to take vitamins via X. “Random mental health tea. My dr found out I was super anemic and that’s why my hair was falling out,” she wrote, adding, “I was SUPER f—king sad n cold n sleepy as hell etc. Also super deficient in D3 (more mood s—t) VITAMINS MAKE A FUCKING DIFFERENCE FRIENDS.”
After growing her tresses back, SZA decided to hop on the blonde bandwagon and dye her curls again in 2010.
“I just recently bleached it blonde,” she told Essence at the time. “And then it really fell out.” To try and conceal her broken strands, SZA cut “janky” bangs before relying on Jane Carter Solution to revive her mane.
Now, her healthy 4C hair cascades well past her shoulders. The “Kill Bill” singer also protects her locks by donning wigs, including a voluminous red piece, a short curly coiffure and more.