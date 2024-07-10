SZA gave Us a peek at her natural hair.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, to show off her curls. In the snap, SZA let her brunette tresses fly free as she sported a backwards red baseball cap. “Let the Natural hair out before it sweats out completely lol,” SZA captioned the post.

She paired her look with a cropped gray tank top, baggy sweatpants that exposed her nude underwear, UGG slippers and blue-rimmed eyeglasses. SZA added just the right amount of shine to her outfit with gold bangle bracelets. For glam, she donned lined lips.

Through the years, SZA has been open about her hair care journey. In 2016, she opened up to Essence about experimenting with copper locks — and quickly regretting the color after her strands “fell out.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

The singer also recalled experiencing hair loss as a teenager in 2019, while urging her followers to take vitamins via X. “Random mental health tea. My dr found out I was super anemic and that’s why my hair was falling out,” she wrote, adding, “I was SUPER f—king sad n cold n sleepy as hell etc. Also super deficient in D3 (more mood s—t) VITAMINS MAKE A FUCKING DIFFERENCE FRIENDS.”

After growing her tresses back, SZA decided to hop on the blonde bandwagon and dye her curls again in 2010.

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024 Fan-favorite stars never miss a moment to step out in style. Whether they’re doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, the biggest names in Hollywood know how to make a statement — even if a red carpet isn’t involved. Take Taylor Swift for example, who commanded attention in New York City in a number […]

“I just recently bleached it blonde,” she told Essence at the time. “And then it really fell out.” To try and conceal her broken strands, SZA cut “janky” bangs before relying on Jane Carter Solution to revive her mane.

Now, her healthy 4C hair cascades well past her shoulders. The “Kill Bill” singer also protects her locks by donning wigs, including a voluminous red piece, a short curly coiffure and more.