SZA was left shocked and upset after “crazy” behavior from the audience threatened her safety in Australia.

Several concertgoers captured footage of fans throwing items at SZA, 34, onstage during her first-ever concert at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday, April 30.

According to reports, these items included cell phones and shoes and led to the pop sensation threatening to end her performance.

“I will leave,” she told the crowd while holding an item thrown at her. “Do not throw up any cell phones, I’m a person. That’s crazy.”

Amid the throwing, another disruptive attendee did a handstand in the raised seating area before losing balance and falling onto another audience member.

In other footage, several security guards tried to control a fan who was involved in a physical fight in the general admission area.

SZA was not the only one shaken by the experience as her fans flocked online to slam the audience’s behavior. “Melbourne be ruining everything, behaving like their ugly muggy weather,” wrote one fan.

A second said: “You had one f–king job Melbourne, now she won’t want to come back to Australia!” Another added: “Concert etiquette has gone out the window. Should be ashamed of themselves!” A fourth social media user simply said: “Disgusting.”

SZA is currently on her SOS Tour and is set to return to the United States for her next set of dates. She is scheduled to perform in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, May 5, and at Gazebo Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 25 and 26. She resumes overseas dates in June in Spain, France and Portugal.

SZA started the year off in good form, securing a win at the 2024 Grammys for Best R&B Song.

“I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed. You don’t really understand, I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening. It feels very fake,” she said during her acceptance speech before noticing Taylor Swift. “Hi, Taylor, I love you.”