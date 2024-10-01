T.J. Holmes poked fun at his friendship with Jana Kramer after they launched their new podcast together.

“Jenna Kramer is the other [cohost]. I love this girl,” Holmes, 47, said on the Tuesday, October 1, episode of his and girlfriend Amy Robach‘s “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “We’ve gotten to know her a little bit.”

Holmes lightheartedly joked about his experience with Kramer, 40, so far, adding, “This is a compliment when I say that she’s nuts. She’s just my kind of crazy. I love this girl.”

In response, Robach, 51, jumped in to praise Kramer as well. “In the best way possible. Who wants a boring person to host a show with? Or to be friends with?” she asked. “We’re all in this and we’re all nuts. Let’s be honest. We’re all certifiable.”

Holmes pointed out that maybe their similar behavior is why their new podcast venture is “working” for them. Last month, the couple announced their new “I Do, Part 2” podcast with Jennie Garth and Kramer. The premiere episode had every cohost discussing their past romantic history — with Holmes reflecting on his past with professional counseling.

“I never knew people went to therapy until maybe I was in my late 30s. I’m a Black man in the south. There’s no talk about [that]. There’s just some things that did not get discussed and never heard about,” Holmes explained. “It wasn’t until recently where I was the height of my professional success — but it was the lowest I’d ever been in my personal life.”

Holmes recalled how he “finally just hit a wall” emotionally before someone stepped in.

“Somebody who wasn’t even that close to me recognized and identified it. They immediately got me into therapy,” he recalled. “And it’s true that they say it’s like dating. You have to go around from therapist to therapist and find one that works for you.”

The experience paved the way for Holmes to consider couples therapy with Robach. “I haven’t done couples therapy with Robach yet,” he said before quipping, “We’ve talked about doing so. We don’t know why — we just want to go and see what happens.”

Robach and Holmes’ various podcast ventures have allowed them to document the highs and lows of their relationship. Their first “Amy and T.J.” episode premiered one year after the former GMA3 costars made headlines for getting cozy outside of the office on numerous occasions. At the time, Robach and Holmes were married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. They both filed for divorce after their relationship was exposed in November 2022 and have said their respective marriages were over before they started dating.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said on “Amy and T.J.” in December 2023.

Robach, meanwhile, claimed that her marriage to Shue was over before she started dating Holmes.

“We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she shared at the time. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

Both Robach and Holmes have since finalized their divorces — and they aren’t the only ones who’ve moved on. Us confirmed in December 2023 that Shue, 57, and Fiebig, 46, are also dating, with a source revealing that the duo are “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”

Holmes and Robach have not publicly addressed the relationship between their former spouses, but according to a second insider, Robach is thrilled about Shue finding someone new.

“Amy is happy for Andrew and Marilee,” the source told Us in July. “Friends have told her they’ve never seen her this happy.”