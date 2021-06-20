Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s child stardom was so apparent on the Full House set, that even their young costar Tahj Mowry understood just how famous they were.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Through the Years

“I’m pretty sure I was aware of it. I mean, that show was huge, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” the 34-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’m pretty sure at that time they were already doing their hundreds of direct to video movies a year. You know what I mean? They would come out with one every week. So, I’m pretty sure I was aware of what was going on.”

Mowry appeared on the beloved family sitcom as Teddy, making multiple appearances from 1991 to 1995. At the time, the Smart Guy star was a peer of the Olsen twins both on and offscreen.

“I remember a lot of schoolroom tutoring shenanigans,” he teased.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Offscreen Boyfriends

Mary-Kate and Ashley, 35, would go on to act for a decade after the show’s 1995 finale before changing careers and building a fashion empire and two clothing lines. They’d also very noticeably decide not to reprise their roles on Netflix’s reboot, Fuller House, which ended in 2020 after five seasons.

“Since Michelle didn’t show up on Fuller House, I’d like to think that Teddy and she are together somewhere,” Mowry told Us. “I like to think they ended up together. Maybe they just live overseas.”

In 2019, Candace Cameron Bure confirmed once and for all that the Olsens would not return to the Tanner household. “They are never coming back on the show! They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!” she told Us at the time. In its final season, Fuller House made one of many jokes about their absence.

Celebrity Siblings

“Hey, how long are you going to keep Michelle’s bike?” Kimmy Gibber (Andrea Barber) asked in one episode before looking directly at the camera. “If she hasn’t come for it by now, she’s not coming.”

Earlier this week, Mary-Kate explained why she and her sister have stayed private about their personal lives in a rare interview. “We were raised to be discreet people,” she told iD magazine in a story published on Monday, June 14.

Although Mowry still talks to Bure, 45, “to this day,” it’s been quite some time since he’s run into the Olsens.

“I think it was during high school. We were both in high school and I believe it was at, like, a sporting event. Either at their school or my school,” he told Us of their last reunion. “And I just remember we were in the bleachers and we spotted each other and we were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Just a very excited reunion. I can’t wait till I run into them. I feel like we’re due, right? Maybe in New York we’ll just run into each other on the street or something. And it’ll be just like old times.”