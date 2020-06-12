A new chapter. Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are ready to take on their next reality TV adventure — and they teased that a new show is in the works.

Judge, 52, shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday, June 11, that featured Gunvalson, 58, and their friends as they enjoyed a girls’ night out. “Celebrating something exciting,” the California native captioned the picture along with the hashtag, “#tamra&vickinewshow.” Gunvalson, for her part, reposted the same photo on her Instagram account.

However, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the duo are “not close to the launch” of their new show.

Judge told Us in May that the show — which would potentially feature the pals taking a road trip in an RV together — is still in the “early stages” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bravo personalities announced their departures from the Real Housewives of Orange County in January. Gunvalson was the first to inform fans that she would not be returning to the reality series after 14 seasons.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Gunvalson added that she was “working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

One day later, Judge announced that she would also be leaving the show after a 12-season run. Us exclusively confirmed at the time that Bravo had offered the reality star a limited role on the show, which she declined.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to move on,” she wrote via Instagram. “Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

Judge told Us in May that she was taken off guard when producers approached her about the big changes coming on Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I had gotten a call and I was camping and the producer said, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you,’” Judge recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What’s up?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, the network has decided to go in a different direction.’ And I’m like, ‘What?! OK, well I thought we start filming in a couple days.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ And they even said, ‘We’re shocked. We’re completely shocked at this.’”

The entrepreneur added that she had no interest in accepting the demoted role.

“‘They know that you said you’d never become a friend, so they want to give you a limited role,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s not what I said. I said, ‘F off!’ And then I just took a week or so and I just absorbed it. … I cried and I was scared.”