RHOC’s-Tamra-Asks-Court-to-Prevent-Gretchen-From-Testifying-in-Jim-Bellino-Case

Is the case of Judge vs. Bellino going to turn into a battle of Judge vs. Rossi? Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has asked the court to prevent her former costar Gretchen Rossi from testifying against her on behalf of Jim Bellino.

The 51-year-old reality TV star responded on Wednesday, September 26, to paperwork Jim filed on Monday, September 24, claiming he was contacted by Rossi and her longtime boyfriend, Slade Smiley, to testify against Judge. Jim said in the documents obtained by Us Weekly that Smiley told him the pair will “provide testimony regarding the anger, hostility and ill-will that Defendants harbor with respect to Bellino.”

In Judge’s response, also obtained by Us, she called the motion “foundationless” and “conclusory hearsay.”

“Bellino declares that third party witness purposely told him that they could provide testimony — unspecified — and have evidence — also unspecified — that they claim shows Defendant Judge has engaged in a pattern and practice of fabricating stories and has anger and ill will toward Plaintiff,” the documents state. “Assuming all of that was even true … Plaintiff nowhere credibly explains what that has to do with his heavy burden of demonstrating malice in this case.”

Jim, who split from former RHOC cast member Alexis Bellino in June, originally filed a lawsuit against Judge and fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador in July for more than $1 million. He claimed the two women made “morally corrupt” comments about him and his now ex-wife.

“He was very crusty … I almost sent her a message saying, ‘I’m so sorry,’ but then you sent me that text saying ‘Do you think that he’s trying to protect her? Do you think possible that he’s in trouble and she can’t testify against him if he’s in trouble,’” Judge said about Jim during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s live “Juicy Scoop” podcast in June. According to multiple reports, Judge also said that she had a “theory” Jim was “going to jail.”

Beador also alleged “people got paralyzed” at Jim’s trampoline park business.

Judge has had a rocky relationship with both Alexis and Rossi over the years. Beador, however, never appeared on Bravo with either women, or Jim. She joined the cast in season 9, one year after they exited the show.

