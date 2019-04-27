Looks like they kissed and made up! Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge posted a pic of her kissing costar Vicki Gunvalson on the lips after her big engagement news.

Tamra, 51, captioned the Friday, April 26, photo of the two Housewives locking lips on a couch, “We’ve come a long way baby! 14 years I’ve known this woman. Lots of ups and downs. But we good!”

The mom-of-three then congratulated her costar, 57, on her new fiancée status, “Today we celebrate 🥂 So happy for @vickigunvalson and @stevelodge_oc #engaged 👰🏼 🤵 #weareplanningawedding #vickisOCwedding”

Vicki announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Lodge earlier that day. “I said ‘YES,’ ♥️💍,” the Bravo star captioned a photo showing off her huge diamond ring. She added, “#engaged #happy #mylove.”

The Coto Insurance founder told Us Weekly exclusively about the “incredibly intimate and perfect” proposal that took place on Monday, April 22: “It was just him and I and a bottle of Silver Oak wine and I was like, we cannot drink on a school night, tomorrow’s work and he’s like, ‘Just relax, let’s just have a glass of wine,’” she explained. “So he’s doing the dishes and he sits back down and I’m like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you acting weird?’ And he’s like, ‘I love you and I want to share my life with you, will you marry me?’ … I didn’t even need to think about it!”

The TV personality continued, “He cried and I cried. I was like, ‘Steve, this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible.” She detailed, “It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right. He said he got it in January.”

Even though she has been dating Steve for three years, the Orange County resident said she knew early on that her now-fiancé was The One. “Well, I knew the minute, the second date that I’d want to marry him. He’s such a quality man. I did not want him to get away. It was date two. It’s so romantic.”

