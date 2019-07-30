



“I hear pilots make good bachelors,” Underwood, 27, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, July 29, after Bachelorette Hannah Brown made the decision to send Weber, 25, home ahead of the finale.

Tolbert, meanwhile, isn’t into that choice. “Anyone who watched Jake Pavelka’s season disagrees…” the Kansas City native wrote with a nod to the season 14 Bachelor.

Pavelka’s tumultuous relationship with Vienna Girardi was broadcast on the show in 2010 and ended with a breakup during the After the Final Rose special at the time.

Underwood was the season 23 Bachelor where he met his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. Tolbert, meanwhile, appeared on The Bachelorette and later met his now-wife, Jade Roper, on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. The spouses are parents of daughter Emerson, 23 months, and are expecting their second child, a baby boy, any day now.

Weber, meanwhile, was a fan favorite during Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The California native — dubbed Pilot Pete — was a front-runner, making it to the final three suitors, but ultimately losing out to Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt.

The airline professional, though seemingly shy, made headlines throughout his time on the reality TV show for engaging in sexual activities with the former pageant queen during their fantasy suite date.

Brown admitted to having sex with Weber in a windmill after she was confronted by fourth runner up Luke Parker, who expressed his hope that she would abstain from sex before marriage. On the Monday night episode of the hit ABC series, the Alabama native revealed how many times she and Weber engaged in sex during their time together.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” Brown told Chris Harrison and the audience, which included Weber’s parents. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

Brown, acknowledging Weber’s mom and dad, stated: “He’s a really sweet guy. He’s a great catch.”

And it’s safe to say Weber walked away from the show with a broken heart.

“She was just honestly the most amazing person I have ever met so far in my life, and I’m just so grateful for all of those memories that we made and being able to fall in love with her,” he said on Monday night. “It wasn’t easy [to watch]. I really felt it for her and I had no doubt that it was gonna be us in the end. That was tough to watch back.”

The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

