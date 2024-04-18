The chairman of the Tortured Poets Department, better known as Taylor Swift, has revealed exactly how fans should listen to her 11th studio album.

In a social message shared via the official department intern (a.k.a. Taylor Nation’s X page), the official “board meeting agenda” for Friday, April 19 at midnight details the event’s purpose, discussion topics and essentials to bring along to any listening parties.

“The intern will call the meeting to order and department members will stream the chairman’s manuscript,” the message reads, referring to Swift’s LP The Tortured Poets Department. “Sign into your streaming platform of choice and press play simultaneously so all members can review the evidence together. Relaxed poets, consult your tortured muse before attending.”

While pondering on the tracks — which are listed on the agenda as “12 a.m. discussion topics” — Swift, 34, also advises what fans should have handy, including a listening device, a “department-issued uniform,” talismans, charms and snacks (it will be late at night, after all) and a dictionary.

With Taylor Nation’s agenda proclaiming that a dictionary will be necessary to appreciate TTPD, fans have been theorizing how that corresponds to the record’s lyrics.

From the desk of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT intern, the #TTPDBoardMeeting agenda. 📜🤍 See you tonight. https://t.co/PTWtDQP87V pic.twitter.com/1mTH0OMhdk — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 18, 2024

“I’m scared too coz apparently I’m going to need a dictionary as [an] international fan,” one social media user wrote via X. “I thought my English was higher, I’m ready with a Cambridge dictionary.”

Another added, “Imma need to buy a dictionary and thesaurus before this album drop. Thanks Taylor Alison Swift.”

Swift is well-known for her crafty lyrics, often featuring fancy phrases and uncommon terms in songs. After the November 2023 drop of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swifties ran to their dictionaries to look up “surmise” after it was briefly mentioned in “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version).”

“Only Taylor Swift could rhyme blue eyes with surmise,” an X user wrote at the time. “She probably knows how to rhyme the word orange too.”

A separate fan quipped, “I can’t believe Taylor Swift invented the word ‘surmise.’”

It’s not only Swifties who know that the pop star is an intelligent mastermind, but her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gets it too.

“I’ve never been a man of words,” Kelce, 34, gushed to WSJ. Magazine in a profile published in November 2023. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.

Kelce, who has been dating Swift since summer 2023, has already heard TTPD before the official release day. “I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” he said at a February press conference for Super Bowl LVIII. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

The Tortured Poets Department will be released on Friday, April 19.