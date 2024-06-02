Taylor Swift asked for a helping hand again — this time in French — during her Eras Tour concert.

“We have to take care of these crowds because they are just the best,” Swift, 34, told the audience during her Sunday, June 2, show before singing Evermore’s “Champagne Problems.”

Swift is playing her first of two Eras Tour shows in Lyon, France, at the Groupama Stadium. Earlier in the concert, she had a special message during the Lover section of her performance.

“Happy Pride Month, Lyon,” Swift exclaimed in between verses of “You Need to Calm Down.”

Related: Breaking Down Every Change Taylor Swift Made to the Eras Tour After 'TTPD&#... JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images Taylor Swift is giving her Eras Tour a fresh update as she hits the road again for the next leg. Swift took the stage in Paris on May 9 after a two-month hiatus. During her first show of the European leg, fans were quick to notice the changes Swift […]

Swift has been known to assist fans in need during her Eras Tour concerts. On Thursday, May 30, the pop star paused her performance of “Betty” in Madrid to ask for help in Spanish and pointed at the concertgoer.

Earlier this month, Swift asked a security official for help during the middle of “Champagne problems.” One week earlier, she noticed a fan waving a flashlight — and rushed to their rescue.

“When you guys are holding a bunch of flashlights up in a group does that mean people need help? Say yes if it means [that],” Swift asked the crowd in Sweden. “OK, if I see that again I’m gonna try to put it out.”

During the first international leg of her Eras Tour in November 2023, Swift asked security guards to give fans water bottles during a Brazil show.

“There’s people that need water,” Swift told security guards per social media footage, hitting pause on “Champagne Problems” after noticing a sign with the request. “Whoever is in charge of giving them that, make sure that happens.”

Related: See Photos of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March 2023— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of […]

Before Swift kicked off her show, fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado died at the age of 23. Her death was later revealed to have been caused by “heat exhaustion.”

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said in a statement via Instagram Story. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

While Swift said she was not going to acknowledge the death during her show because she was “overwhelmed by grief,” she seemingly honored Machado during a surprise acoustic performance of Midnights’ “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

Swift, who began her Eras Tour in March 2023, is set to conclude the shows in December.