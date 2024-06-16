Taylor Swift dropped a new mashup during her Saturday, June 15, Eras Tour concert in Liverpool — and fans think there is a curious connection to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“This one, I’m gonna call this the ‘murder mashup,’” Swift, 34, began the acoustic section of her Saturday show, introducing her rendition of “Carolina” and “No Body No Crime.”

Swifties on social media quickly pointed out that both songs —“Carolina” was written for the 2022 movie Where the Crawdads Sing, while “No Body No Crime” appears on Evermore — are about women murdering their significant others.

“They think she did it but they just can’t prove it / She thinks I did it but she just can’t prove it,” she sings in “No Body No Crime,” a duet with Haim. “I wasn’t letting up until the day he died.”

Related: Breaking Down All of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Surprise Song Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

Where the Crawdads Sing, meanwhile, is inspired by the novel of the same name about a woman in the Deep South, who becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved. Swift wrote “Carolina” for the film’s soundtrack.

“Don’t leave / I make a fist, I’ll make it count,” Swift sings. “And there are places I will never ever go / And things that only Carolina will ever know.”

Swift’s fans further theorized that putting together “Carolina” and “No Body No Crime” might’ve been a subtle dig at Alwyn, 33.

“After reading the yb interview,” one fan joked via X, referring to the “yogurt boy” nickname based on Alwyn’s first job.

Another added, “Okay you have to give it to Taylor. A murder mashup right before she heads to London is hysterical.”

Swift performs a run of shows at London’s Wembley Stadium later in June, near where she and Alwyn primarily resided during their six-year romance.

Related: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn kept their romance relatively private, but there were plenty of milestones to look back on prior to their April 2023 split. Swift’s relationship with the U.K. native was made public in May 2017. One year later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Grammy winner believed that Alywn was […]

The timing of the mashup inclusion was particularly suspect for Swifties, who noticed that Alwyn’s profile in The Sunday Times Style — complete with his first comments on their breakup — was published on Saturday.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn told the outlet. “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Swift and Alwyn dated between 2016 and 2023, with fans speculating that the breakup inspired songs on the pop star’s albums Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. While Swift has not confirmed her musical muses, Alwyn told The Sunday Times that he has not listened to TTPD.

Swift has since started dating NFL star Travis Kelce. Alwyn, for his part, has also moved on but declined to offer further details on his relationship status to the Times.