A Swiftie has seemingly solved a clue in Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and earned a thumbs up from the singer herself.

Patty Eminger, a popular internet personality, took to Instagram with a theory while listening to the album’s first track, “Fortnight,” following its release on April 19.

“The first lyric from the first song on the album ‘Fortnight’ reflects the last song on Midnights,” he explained. Eminger pointed to the final lyric in “Hits Different,” which closes out a bonus version of Swift’s 2022 album, in which she sings, “Is that your key in the door / Is it OK? / Is it you? / Or have they come to take me away?”

The first lyric of “Fortnight,” meanwhile, is: “I was supposed to be sent away / But they forgot to come and get me.” Swift “liked” the post, seemingly cosigning the speculation about the two songs being connected.

“The album is just pure mania and I heard someone describe it as ‘Tolerate It’ on meth and I was like, ‘Perfect, just what I wanted,’” Eminger concluded with a laugh.

Fans rushed to Eminger’s comments section to celebrate Swift’s interaction with his post. “Taylor Swift liked this 😂👏🙌!! You made it 😂,” one person wrote. Another added, “If Taylor Swift liking this doesn’t validate you, I don’t know what will 😂 you got the trophy for pointing this out!”

The singer seemingly nodded to her past work during other parts of her new album, including the song “So Long, London.” Rumored to be about her ex Joe Alwyn, the track features the lyric, “I stopped CPR after all, it’s no use.” Those words appear to directly reference similar lyrics from the Midnights bonus track “You’re Losing Me,” which declare, “I can’t find a pulse, my heart won’t start anymore / For you ‘cause you’re losing me.”

Though it hasn’t gotten a thumbs up of confirmation from Swift, a connection can also be drawn between “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Love Story,” which appeared on the singer’s 2008 album, Fearless. Both reference star-crossed lovers, with Swift singing, “That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles / And my daddy said, ‘Stay away from Juliet’ / And I was crying on the staircase / Begging you, “Please don’t go,’” in “Love Story.”

In “But Daddy I Love Him” — which many fans speculate is a reference to Ariel in The Little Mermaid — Swift offers a similar refrain, singing, “‘Stay away from her,’ the saboteurs / Protested too much / Lord knows the words we never heard / Just screeching tires of true love.”