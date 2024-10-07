Following her mega-successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has reportedly passed Rihanna to become the world’s richest female musician.

According to Forbes, Swift, 34, has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion and is the first musician to become a billionaire primarily from earnings from her songs and performances. The outlet also noted that Swift’s fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and $125 million in real estate.

Swift’s net worth puts her at number 2,118 on the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires. Rihanna, 36, fell just behind Swift with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. (Jay-Z remains the world’s richest musician overall with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion.)

In October 2023, Bloomberg reported that Swift had become a billionaire following the Eras Tour, her accompanying concert film and the ongoing success of her Taylor’s Version series of rerecordings. At the time, the outlet noted that she’s “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour — which features a set of more than 40 songs covering her career — in the United States in March 2023 and traveled throughout the country until August 2023. She then embarked on the international leg of the tour, stopping in South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

Although fans speculated she would keep going, Swift confirmed in June at her 100th show in Liverpool, England, that the Eras Tour will end in December of this year. She is expected to begin her final string of Eras Tour dates in Miami on October 18, ending in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift told the crowd in Liverpool. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Swift noted that the Eras Tour has been “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened” in her life.

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” she explained. “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear.”

Following the Eras Tour conclusion, Swift is planning on taking a much-needed break and spending time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whom she has been dating since last summer.

“Taylor is still super busy, but trying to manage her schedule to allow for a better work-life balance,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “They are both focused on their work now and just want to get through the holidays and the tour and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year.”