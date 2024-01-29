Taylor Swift proved that all’s well between her and Tony Romo after he previously called her Travis Kelce’s wife more than once.

While on the field after the AFC Championship game, Swift, 34, seemingly told Romo, 43, that he “does a good job,” to which he replied that she’s doing even better.

“Well, we’re doing very different things, aren’t we?” Swift said to Romo, per a video posted via X on Sunday, January 28. “It’s a different skill set.”

The pair proceeded to give each other a fist bump as Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, stood between them laughing at the exchange. The interaction came after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, earning a coveted spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Before Sunday’s game, Romo had accidentally referred to Swift as the Chiefs tight end’s wife — instead of his girlfriend — twice.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s first slipup came when Swift attended a December 2023 Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, [is] in the audience,” he said to the viewers before quickly laughing at his mistake. “I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

Later that same month, Romo misspoke again while discussing Travis’ 900th career reception as the Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders. The camera panned to Swift, who was cheering and ringing a bell from inside a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

“And his wife loves it — I mean girlfriend,” Romo said as he corrected himself.

While Travis, 34, and Swift haven’t tied the knot, they have been putting their romance on full display. After the Chiefs won on Sunday, Swift celebrated by kissing Travis, 34, on the field and seemingly said “I love you” to him after they embraced. She also admired his speech while he was accepting the AFC Championship trophy.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” Travis said, referencing the song “Fight for Your Right” by the Beastie Boys. “Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada! Gonna get us another one!” (The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and the San Francisco 49ers at 2020’s Super Bowl LIV.)

While Swift shared a sweet moment with Romo postgame, the pop star also pointed at Chiefs coach Andy Reid while he pointed back at her and threw an arm around Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce. In a clip shared via social media, Swift was seen following Donna’s lead on the field.

“Where’s … Do we have a dad? We have a dad, we have Jason,” Swift asked as she walked with Donna, 71, referring to Ed and Jason Kelce. When a security guard seemingly asked about Swift’s plan, she replied, “I don’t know. … I’m gonna do what [Donna] does.”

The Chiefs will take on the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.