Taylor Swift‘s bassist, Amos Heller, revealed that some of the band has started an Eras Tour book club.

“We’re doing a tour book club and this passage from ‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ stopped me short,” Heller, 47, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 9.

The post included a passage from Betty Smith’s 1943 semi-autobiographical novel that read: “June 22. Mama turned my mattress today and found my diary and read it. Everywhere I had the word drunk, she made me cross it out and write sick.”

Although it’s unclear whether Swift, 34, is part of the book club, she’s been busy rocking the stage on her record-breaking concert tour. Spanning 152 shows across five continents, the Eras Tour began in March 2023 and will wrap up in December. It’s already made history as the first tour to exceed $1 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Swift resumed performances in May following a two-month hiatus — and the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Departments — continuing to perform her biggest hits in a reimagined setlist. Throughout the international dates, she’s proven to have a soft spot for her fans.

During her show on Friday, June 7, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Swift paused her acoustic performance of “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” when she noticed a fan in distress. In a video that has since gone viral, Swift called for help.

“She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song,” Swift said while strumming her guitar. “Just let me know. I can do this all night.”

Once someone located the fan, she shouted, “We’re good? Awesome!” before continuing the show.

During the same concert, Swift congratulated a couple who got engaged mid-show.

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight because I’m pretty sure I just saw somebody get engaged over here,” she said, according to a social media video. “Did it happen? Yes! You have no idea, I never get to see that because it’s dark, usually.”

She continued: “But it’s not right now, so congratulations! I just saw that whole thing. Man, that’s amazing. Thanks for doing that at my concert! That’s a big moment.”

The Eras Tour spans Swift’s impressive career and features some band members — like Heller — who have been by her side since the beginning and a cast of 15 dancers who perform for more than three hours each night. Following her shows in Scotland, Swift is set to play three consecutive concerts in Liverpool, England, starting Thursday, June 13.