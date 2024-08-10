Disney+ is offering Taylor Swift fans in Vienna the option to watch the platform’s Eras Tour documentary for free.

According to a social media post shared on the brand’s official Instagram page, the three-hour film will debut on local TV on Saturday, August 10. The doc will also be available on Disney+ for no additional cost and without a prior subscription until Monday, August 12.

Swift, 34, was scheduled to perform at Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium from Thursday, August 8, to Saturday, August 10. It was announced on Wednesday, August 7, that the shows had been canceled following an alleged terrorist plot.

“Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” concert organizers Barracuda Music wrote in a statement. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

In the statement, Barracuda noted that all ticket holders would be refunded.

Swift, for her part, has not publicly addressed the situation. Earlier on Wednesday, Vienna law enforcement officials arrested two men for allegedly planning a violent attack at the show. According to a news conference, officials believed that one of the suspects was 19 years old and had reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS. A raid on the teenager’s home revealed a stockpile of chemical substances. Vienna police arrested a third man in connection to the terror plot on Friday, August 9.

Many Swifties who had tickets have found solace in one another, flooding the streets of Corneliusgasse — recently renamed Cornelia Street in honor of the concerts and Swift’s Lover song — to sing the pop star’s biggest hits and trade friendship bracelets.

Local shops and restaurants are also offering complimentary gifts, like Swarovski, which is trading Eras tickets for crystal necklaces for no additional cost.

Swift resumes her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday, August 15, for five more shows that will conclude the European leg of the tour. London police and government officials are working to make sure the shows go on safely as planned.

“London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience,” a spokesperson for the city’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday. “The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”