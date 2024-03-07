Taylor Swift’s Reputation (Taylor’s Version) might be coming soon — or at least the lead single.

A snippet of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” can be heard in the background of Apple TV+’s The Dynasty: New England Patriots trailer, per a clip shared via People on Thursday, March 7.

In the footage former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola proclaims the “king is back” while talking about legendary quarterback Tom Brady. “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” plays in the background during his interview.

The docuseries, which airs its finale on March 15, chronicles the Patriots’ 20-year road to greatness. Per a summary, episodes chart the team’s chemistry that led to six Super Bowl wins and, later, “internal strife that sparked a turn war.”

Swift, 34, originally released “Look What You Made Me Do” in August 2017, which was the first single on her sixth studio album Reputation. The single and the album tackled the media attention on Swift and how she dealt with haters. “LWYMMD” even infamously features the line, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now / Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead!”

Swift has been rerecording her first six albums after her former record label, Big Machine, sold the entire discography to Scooter Braun for more than $300 million. Swift was upset with Braun, 42, and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta, claiming she was never contacted regarding the potential sale. Braun later sold the music catalog to a private equity firm.

Swift, meanwhile, decided to rerecord and rerelease her albums Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. Fearless was the first to get the “Taylor’s Version” treatment and it came out in 2021. To date, only the rerecordings of Taylor Swift (her self-titled debut album) and Reputation remain unreleased.

Devoted Swifties have been hungry for further details about Reputation (Taylor’s Version), especially after they heard the first sneak peek of her version of “LWYMMD.” The “Taylor’s Version” of the 2017 song briefly appeared in an August 2023 trailer of Prime Video’s Wilderness.

“The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed ‘happily-ever-after’ quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair,” a press release read at the time, calling the song “the latest addition to the psychological thriller driven by a female team.”

While Swift has not revealed when fans will get to hear Reputation (Taylor’s Version) in its entirety, she has another record dropping next month. The Tortured Poets Department, Swift’s 11th LP, will be released on Friday, April 19.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” she said during a February concert in Australia. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”