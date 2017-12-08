Swifties… are you ready for it? Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek of the latest from Taylor Swift’s “The Making of a Song” series for her hit “Don’t Blame Me.”

Swift, who’s wearing a flannel shirt in the recording studio, sings the refrain of “Don’t Blame Me” a cappella in the exclusive clip.

“Don’t blame me, love made me crazy / If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right,” Swift sings. “Lord, save me, my drug is my baby / I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life.”

“The Making of a Song” is an AT&T NOW series, which chronicles behind-the-scenes moments of Swift writing and recording the 15 tracks off her sixth record, Reputation, which the Grammy winner, 27, released on November 10.

Swift made her long-awaited return to the spotlight on the November 11 episode of Saturday Night Live, performing “… Ready For It?” and an acoustic version of “Call It What You Want.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” crooner then slayed her highly anticipated return to the stage at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 in Los Angeles on December 1, surprising fans with a performance of “End Game” with BFF Ed Sheeran.

After a successful Reputation pop-up shop in New York, Swift announced the L.A. Reputation pop-up shop will be open at 1228 Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica from December 12 to December 16.

AT&T customers can watch “The Making of a Song” on Taylor Swift NOW on DirecTV NOW, DirectTV (Ch. 1113) and U-verse (Ch. 1501). The full episode premieres Tuesday, December 12.

