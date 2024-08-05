Taylor Swift is back on top.

The singer’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, returns to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart dated August 10, Billboard reported on Sunday, August 4.

The rebound marks Swift’s 13th nonconsecutive week in pole position after shifting 71,000 equivalent album units through August 1, per Billboard. TTPD previously spent its first 12 weeks at No. 1 following its April 19 release.

Swift’s reign over the Billboard 200 ended in late July when it was knocked off the top spot by Eminem’s latest record, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), on the chart dated July 27. TTPD has spent the last two weeks at No. 4. (Eminem himself relinquished the No. 1 spot on last week’s chart to South Korean boy band Stray Kids’ new mini-album, Ate.)

TTPD’s continued chart success is spurred by both Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour and the release of several different variants over the last few months. On Saturday, August 3, Swift, 34, dropped a new digital version of TTPD featuring the bonus track, “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys (First Draft Phone Memo),” which went on sale for just 24 hours.

In July, Swift celebrated her 12th week at No. 1, telling fans via Instagram that she was “blown away” by their support.

“I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you’ve done – it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!! You’re just the greatest,” she wrote on July 20 alongside photos of her Eras Tour shows in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Swift performed her latest Eras Tour concert on Saturday in Warsaw, Poland. “I’m in a fantastic mood tonight and I just thought I’d tell you because it’s because of something that you did … You made us, the Eras Tour, the very first tour to ever play three sold-out nights in this stadium,” she said during her third and final concert at the PGE Narodowy stadium Saturday.

The “Fortnight” singer will next perform three nights in Vienna, Austria, from August 8 to August 10. She then returns to London for five more sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium between August 15 and August 20. (Swift performed three shows at the iconic venue in June.)