There she is! Tayshia Adams teased fans of The Bachelorette after the ABC reality dating series finally confirmed that she takes over for Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead.

“You rang…?!” the former phlebotomist, 30, captioned a glam photo of herself in a feathered white corset top in front of a snowy backdrop via Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, adding a winking-face emoji.

Naturally, Bachelor Nation went wild in the comments section. Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher commented, “OHHHHH HIIIIII,” while Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann wrote, “Hahaha yassssss.” Former Bachelor star Vanessa Grimaldi called Adams a “beautyyyyy,” and Paradise’s Kristian Haggerty commented that it was “bout time” the Newport Beach, California, native stepped in.

The post came moments after ABC aired a promo teasing the end of Crawley’s journey and the beginning of Adams’, showing the latter emerging from a swimming pool in a red bikini.

Us Weekly broke the news in August that the hairstylist, 39, found love within the first two weeks of production and exited the show early, allowing the Concordia University Irvine graduate to take over. Adams was spotted on set at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, later that month.

The network did not publicly confirm the rumors until Tuesday night. However, longtime host Chris Harrison teased in September that Adams would have a role in the season.

“[She’s] not not the Bachelorette,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “In all seriousness, Tayshia is a very good friend of mine. I absolutely love and adore this woman, and I would love for her to have that opportunity to be the Bachelorette, should that ever arise.”

While viewers have yet to find out how Crawley’s journey ends, all signs point to her ending up with Dale Moss. She gave the former football player, 32, her first impression rose during the October 13 premiere and said she was “falling in love with” him in Tuesday’s episode. She also asked a member of production to speed up a group date after talking to Moss one-on-one and later referred to him as her “fiancé.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.