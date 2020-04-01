‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber Tearfully Asks Gary for Help

Warning: This episode contains spoilers from the Tuesday, March 31 episode of Teen Mom OG.

A shoulder to cry on! Amber Portwood vented to her ex Gary Shirley about her suicidal thoughts amid her custody battle during the Tuesday, March 31 episode of Teen Mom OG. After she was arrested last summer for a domestic violence incident involving Andrew Glennon, she revealed to her ex that the situation and stress from court hearings took her down a dark path.

Last week, Amber was granted visitation with son James in a court hearing, and both her son and Andrew were staying in her home for James’ sake. However, she revealed Andrew filed a motion to take her son to California, and it’s made her so stressed that she lost a considerable amount of weight.

“It just killed me,” she said of Andrew’s request. “I’m not going to let that happen.”

She then revealed that she called Gary because last time she tried to “do something” he saved her. Gary said he told Amber to think about her kids and to work through the issues caused by her mistakes.

“I would hate for something to happen to Amber and it could’ve been prevented,” Gary said.

When audio was released of Amber threatening to kill Andrew when she was postpartum, she turned to Gary again for help.

“Our son’s going to know one day all the bad shit that happened when I was going through postpartum,” she cried. “Is he going to think ‘Did I do this to Mommy?’”

From Divorce Papers to Wedding Bells

Mackenzie McKee and Josh were speaking about their relationship, because he refused to sign divorce papers she sent him. MacKenize felt hurt by his infidelity, but Josh wanted to do anything possible to get back together with her, even suggesting they go on a couples’ retreat.

“I would spend my last breath fighting for you,” Josh said.

He even sent flowers to her house after their talk asking her to marry him again. Eventually, it worked and she agreed to go on the retreat, but seemed skeptical about the new Josh.

“If it weren’t for the kids, I would not be with Josh,” she told her friends.

As for the other moms, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra had to bail their friend out of jail, which was hard considering Tyler’s relationship with his father. Maci Bookout traveled around Chattanooga, Tennessee to get the town to light up teal for World Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Day. And Cheyenne Floyd held an event for her nonprofit, which her ex Cory Wharton showed up late to, to her dismay.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.