Things get messy when costars date … especially in Teen Mom world. In the new trailer for season 8 of Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin’s exes go head-to-head! As previously reported, Javi, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, began dating Briana DeJesus, who was originally part of Teen Mom 3 and joined 2 for season 8. Got that?

While Lowry made it perfectly clear that she wanted nothing romantic to do with her ex, 25, — the two divorced after three years of marriage in 2016, but still remained close friends for their son — it seems she did butt heads with her new cast member, Briana.

“You’re salty that Javi is moving on,” Briana, 23, tells Kailyn, 26, in the trailer released on Monday, April 9. “I don’t give a s—t if he moves on,” the Pride Over Pity author responds.

However, Briana and Javi’s relationship didn’t last longer than a few months. In January 2018, Javi went on Kailyn’s podcast, Coffee Convos, and revealed that he and Briana had split. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions,” he told his ex. Kail responded that it wasn’t dramatic, saying, “There is no juiciness in that.”

Briana wasn’t happy with the comments, later tweeting many things about their conversation.

“1) Do not ever call my phone at 7am talking about we need to leave social media alone when it comes to our issues but you are the 1st one to use my name to gain listeners… 2) don’t you ever text my man about me and think hes ok to bad mouth me cause thats when the line gets crossed,” she tweeted at the time. “Don’t sit 15 feet away from me and talk s—t indirectly cause I’ll approach u just like I did and do go crying in ur dressing room cause u couldn’t handle my mouth.”

She continued: “I am not the common denominator as to why yall fail to co parent so dont ever use my name in that matter again … And you are right, ill never say sorry cause I am not the one who started all this mess … You use ur kids as pawns and that is not my fault but ur own selfish reasoning’s … Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me. I don’t do that fake s—t … u say its about the kids but in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses … including ur kids.”

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV Monday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

