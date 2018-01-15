Timing is everything for Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon. The couple went on vacation to Hawaii on the Monday, January 15, episode of Teen Mom OG, and were so thrilled to relax. However, she got sick right away. While she mustered up enough energy to go snorkeling with her other half, she couldn’t stop feeling nauseous. Ultimately, she realized she needed to take a pregnancy test. And yes, the couple found out they were expecting!

While they were away, Amber’s ex Gary Shirley started reading things in the news about Andrew, including claims that he had depression issues in the past. Ultimately, he explained to his wife, Kristina Anderson, that he was really just worried about Leah, his daughter with Amber.

Kristina said that they had told Leah that Amber hadn’t been coming around because she was too depressed. However, after Leah met Andrew, she asked Kristina: “If she was too depressed to see me, she wasn’t too depressed to find a new man?” Kristina also made a joke that the couple should adopt Leah.

Catelynn and Tyler Take a Big Step

Speaking of babies, Catelynn Lowell finally decided to get her birth control out but wanted to keep it a secret from husband Tyler Baltierra. She told her mom that by the time she was 30, she hoped to be done having children. Being 26, she realized it was time to get her IUD out.

Her doctor took out her birth control but did tell her she really needed to lose 15 to 20 pounds to get healthy. She also needed to quit smoking, something Tyler had already done.

Farrah Calls Her Mom ‘an Evil Bitch’

Farrah Abraham embarked on a family vacation with both her mother and her father — but didn’t tell her mom, Debra Danielsen, that her dad would be there. So Debra was shocked when she ran into Farrah, Sophia, Michael and his girlfriend, Amy. However, everyone was cordial!

Things got a little bit awkward when Sophia accidentally called Debra “grandpa” but they still got through it. Later that night at dinner, Debra brought up Farrah’s ex-boyfriend Simon Saran in front of Sophia, and Farrah snapped at her mother. Right when her daughter walked away, Farrah called Debra “an evil bitch” and told her she didn’t want to speak anymore.

Maci Gets an Invite to Ryan’s Wedding

Mackenzie Standifier and Ryan Edwards headed to Las Vegas for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. During their spa day, Mackenzie told her friends that they hoped to start having more kids next year. She also broke down crying when asked about her first wedding to Ryan where only his parents were in attendance, adding that at one point, she didn’t even know if he’d be alive when thinking about the future. Meanwhile, Ryan was telling his dad that he wasn’t ready for another kid — but instead wanted a dog.

Mackenzie also told her friends that she invited Maci and Taylor McKinney to the wedding. However, when Maci received the invite, it was addressed to “Maci Bookout” — her maiden name — and Bentley. Her husband Taylor’s name was not on the invite. Maci planned to bring him anyways.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

