Trying to make a comeback. Last year, Amber Portwood made headlines when she was arrested on felony domestic violence charges, and on the Tuesday, March 17, season premiere episode of Teen Mom OG, fans got to see what was going on behind the scenes around the time of her arrest — and everything that happened after.

On the show, Amber admitted that she regretted the way that things played out, and her ex Gary Shirley was her main support system while she coped with life after the incident, as she admitted she was “in shock.” Fans also got to watch the rest of the moms find out the news about Amber — and everyone was pretty worried, especially Catelynn Baltierra.

Ultimately, Amber decided to let Andrew Glennon continue living in her home with their son, James, while she moved into a rental home by herself in the aftermath of her arrest. And while she was still able to see her daughter, Leah, thanks to her close relationship with Gary, she was really struggling with being away from James.

“Every time I see Leah I just think about James. It just hurts,” Amber tearfully told Gary.

Still, Amber continued to spend time with her daughter, coming over to Gary and his wife Kristina’s house to see Leah off for her first day of school. She picked up on her daughter’s nervousness and worried it was her own anxiety that she was inheriting.

“Instead of happiness, complete joy and excitement, there was too much anxiety and nervousness mixed in with it,” Amber said later. “It’s my daughter — I don’t want her to go through anything like that.”

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra celebrated their stronger relationship with a surprise trip and vow renewal in Hawaii, and Maci Bookout and Tyler McKinney took to the woods for a family vacation amid more drama with her ex Ryan Edwards and his family.

Mackenzie McKee also tried to figure out whether or not her marriage to Josh was worth saving, as Cheyenne Floyd celebrated her long0distance boyfriend, Matt Walker, moving to L.A. to be closer to her.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.