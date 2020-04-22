He’s back. Andrew Glennon made a return to TV after a video of him and Amber Portwood’s fight on July 4 leaked during the Tuesday, April 21, episode of Teen Mom OG. Amber had been seeing an anger management counselor and trying to stick to the rules of her parole, but would this be what finally got in the way of her moving on from their toxic relationship?

As soon as he found out that Andrew had agreed to film again, Gary Shirley was suspicious of his motivations, wondering if he was just in it for the money and if he’d use this opportunity to set Amber off again. His wife, Kristina, seemed to agree that there was definite potential for drama to unfold.

In a sit-down interview with producers, Andrew opened up about why he’d been talking to the press about the situation with Amber recently, admitting that he had many recordings of her behavior that he’d started making when he began to feel abused.

“I was never given any kind of outlet to share the other side of the story,” Andrew admitted, adding that he was worried what 23-month-old son James would think when he’d see everything that had come out in the media when he gets older.

“We all make mistakes — I’ve made mistakes,” he said. “I think in this whole process, all I wanted was ownership, honesty — mental illness is real.”

He also revealed that he was hoping Amber would apologize to him, but since she hadn’t, he was taking things one day at a time and making James his priority. After everything that was happening, Amber decided to take a break from social media so she could be in the best mental shape possible for her kids as she dealt with the recordings being made public.

“Honestly, when I heard the audio, I was ashamed,” she told Gary tearfully. “I feel disgusted.”

Meanwhile, Mackenzie McKee was busy planning her vow renewal, and Cory Wharton announced that he and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge were expecting. Maci Bookout worked on a new project helping women get birth control who were facing financial barriers and Catelynn Baltierra and her mom went on a girls’ trip to Florida to work on their relationship.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.