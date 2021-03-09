It had to happen! Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney sit down with her eldest son, Bentley Edwards, for the birds and bees talk during the Tuesday, March 9, episode of Teen Mom OG — and things couldn’t be more uncomfortable.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, Bentley, 12, tells Maci, 29, and Taylor, 31, that everyone laughed at him during Bible class when his voice cracked while reading a passage aloud.

“I know you asked your mom why boys and girls take Bible class separate,” Taylor said, leading Maci into the conversation. First, the 16 & Pregnant alum asks her son, “So, what do girls have?”

After he says a vagina and a “pecker,” she corrects him before moving on. “So, a penis goes inside a vagina,” she explains. “Remember when we take about eggs and sperm? So, sperm will come out of a penis and it will meet a female egg.”

Bentley, who Maci shares with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards, has more questions about how things happen, but Maci lets him know that some questions can wait.

“The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo. And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection. I was 16 when I got pregnant with you,” she says, before a clip of her 2009 episode of 16 & Pregnant is shown — the series’ pilot, during which she gave birth to Bentley.

“Girls aren’t gonna be so weird pretty soon,” she tells her son. “You’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ Or boys, whatever you like. It’s OK if you don’t like boys, I’m just saying if you do, I always include that because you can tell us anything. It’s gonna be OK.”

Taylor also tells Bentley that when he hears things from his friends or in song lyrics, he’d rather that he asks questions so he can get “the right information,” instead of something from his classmates.

Maci and Taylor, who married in 2016, share daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4. Edwards, 33, for his part, married girlfriend Mackenzie Edwards in 2017, and the couple share son Jagger, 2, and Stella, 14 months.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.