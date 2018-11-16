The tension is definitely tangible between Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

After returning from her work trip, Catelynn, 26, knows that she needs to speak to Tyler about potentially heading back to therapy, something he has made clear he thinks is important. So, she asks him what he thinks they need to work on.

“Communication and keeping each other accountable … if we make a plan or want to do something, then make them accountable for it. Don’t let them slip back into stupid stuff,” the 26-year-old explained to his wife. “Caring enough to stick to the plan.”

“I’m done with the talk. I want more of the walk,” he then tells her, clearly getting frustrated. In response, the Conquering Chaos author explains that she’s scared to “go in and open up all those old wounds.”

“I’m not trying to use it as an excuse at all but it’s just hard when you have a lot of trauma stuff that you have to work through. It’s scary,” she tells him. When he asks his wife if she’s happy, she says yes. However, he reveals he is not.

Toward the end of the clip, the couple seem to be on the same page, though, agreeing that a couple’s therapy retreat would be a good next step.

Throughout their ups and downs, the high school sweethearts have stayed together and share 3-year-old daughter, Novalee. They placed their eldest daughter, Carly, now 9, up for adoption in 2015. In September 2018, the pair revealed they are expecting their third child.

