



Temptation Island ‘sis not happy. The contestant, who is currently starring on the reality show, lashed out against hostand the show in general in a slew of tweets, beginning on Sunday, November 24.

“When the host of the show pretends to be there for everyone but actually just cares about the interests of the show and what will make USA the most money,” Casey, 26, tweeted, adding, “#dramasells #thanksforthesupportmark.” He later added, “My boy Mark always supporting! He’s a joke and this show is a joke. #manipulationisland #sueme.”

He then posted screenshots of tweets that host Walberg, 57, liked; the memes called out Casey for saying he’d be fine if girlfriend Ashley Howland broke up with him, then breaking down in tears. However, people weren’t happy at the Florida native for calling out the host.

Evan Smith, who participated in last season of Temptation Island, was quick to respond. “Leave @marklwalberg outta this. That’s my guy. Take the L and get off your phone. We all know Mark has our best interests. If you had something important to say you would have showed up to the reunion,” Evan, 28, tweeted. “Don’t get it twisted, this has nothing to do with money. You’re the one getting butthurt on our Hosts LIKED tweets and screen shotting them. Like I said, don’t come for @marklwalberg.”

When Evan added, “#pickyourbattles,” Casey was quick to respond with, “Why are my battles any say of yours? Oh wait they’re not, get the f–k out of here.”

During last season, Evan left his girlfriend of 10 years and chose to be in a relationship with a woman he met on the show, Morgan Lolar; they even got engaged after filming wrapped. Clearly, Casey watched Evan’s season, as he later replied to another tweet with, “What a stand up guy! Leave it to a cheater to say such kind things! Gives me hope that there still is good in the world #usanetworksbitch.”

Walberg, for his part, apologized for liking any controversial tweets, explaining it wasn’t done out of cruelty. “I truly apologize for liking a meme that was insensitive. that’s on me. it was not on purpose. I meant no disrespect to Casey and completely understand [sic] why he’d be angry. I’ll pay closer attention going forward,” the host wrote on Tuesday. “I often “like” nearly all show related tweets. sometimes without really paying attention. I click “like” on the ones that are “mean” to me as well. I meant I wasn’t agreeing with the meme. For the record, I like Casey very much and completely respect his feelings.”

During the season currently airing, Ashley, 25, was determined to stay faithful to Casey. However, each week, he would do something that would push Ashley further away. Her turning point was listening to him talk in a hot tub to other women, explaining he wouldn’t be upset if Ashley broke up with him and he just told her he loved her, just to say it. So, she allowed herself to move on with Ben Knoblach; when Casey saw that during the bonfire, he broke down in tears.

A source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively that Casey didn’t show up at the reunion, as Evan mentioned above.

“Everyone knows that Mark cares a lot about the men and women on the show and only wants what is best for them. As far as Casey is concerned, no one really understands what is going on with him,” the insider added. “He didn’t show up at the reunion and if he had, he would have been given ample time to speak his mind.”

Temptation Island airs on USA Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.