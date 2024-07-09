Teresa Giudice’s photoshop fail took the internet by storm, and now she’s breaking down how the funny photo came to be.

“To me, it’s a great shot. To me, it also looks deliberate. Did you deliberately make it look like a photoshop?” Kelly Ripa asked The Real Housewives of New Jersey star on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. According to Giudice, 52, the post was a bit of a rushed job.

“It was [Larsa Pippen’s] birthday. I was scrambling. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s her birthday. I have to post a picture for her.’ You know, we’re really close” Giudice explained to Ripa, 53, and cohost Mark Consuelos. “And then, I was like, looking and the first picture I picked — that was the only picture I came across. I’m like, ‘Oh, great. It’s summer.’ I just didn’t like the background.”

Giudice proceeded to call her “assistant slash social media person” for help tweaking the photo. “She’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico.’ I’m like ‘Perfect! Take a photo of the beach,’” she shared. “I’m like, ‘That’s perfect. We’re wearing bikinis.’ I’m like, ‘Put it like that.’ So, it’s our actual photo. We’re just in a different place.”

Related: The Biggest Photoshop Fails of All Time: Ariana Grande, Kris Jenner and More Us Weekly rounded up the most epic Photoshop fails of all time — click through to see the biggest airbrushing blunders

While she and Pippen, 50, were photoshopped onto a Mexico beach, Giudice joked that the two of them are now “all over the world” thanks to fans’ photo editing skills. Ripa and Consuelos, 53, went on to showcase some other photoshopped versions of the snap featuring the reality stars in front of the pyramids of Egypt, the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower and with them in the Live studio.

Giudice shared her initial Instagram post on Saturday, July 6, which she captioned, “Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you 💕.” After fans quickly accused her of altering the snap, Giduice hilariously laughed off the drama by posting different versions of the pic.

“Loving all the comments lol,” she captioned an Instagram Story pic of her and Pippen standing in a hotel lobby on Saturday. In addition to sharing a photo of them in front of the famous Love Island villa, Giudice reposted another fan edit of herself and Pippen standing with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley.

“Haters will say it’s photoshop, but Larsa and Tre are hanging with Dorinda in Blue Stone Manor as we speak,” read the pic’s caption.

Giudice’s photoshop incident comes amid rumors that she is considering leaving her longtime role on RHONJ. She addressed the speculation while chatting with Ripa and Consuelos on Tuesday’s Live episode, asking, “Who put those rumors out there? Maybe some of my cast members.”

Related: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas: A Timeline of Their Relationship Her soulmate? Teresa Giudice’s love life took center stage amid her marital woes with Joe Giudice, but after their divorce, she fell head over heels for Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Joe in October 1999, and the pair went on to welcome four daughters: Gia in January 2001, Gabriella […]

She continued: “I’m not leaving. I started the show, and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Giudice also revealed that while there won’t be a traditional reunion for the current season 14 of RHONJ, this season will wrap up with some sort of special. She stated: “I don’t know what they’re calling it, but we are doing something.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and on Peacock.