It seems Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have squashed their latest beef. The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. sent her sister-in-law a sweet message on her 40th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister in law @melissagorga,” Teresa, 46, captioned a photo of the pair on Thursday, March 21, via Instagram. “Hope you have a wonderful time celebrating love you! 💕🎂🎈🎊🎉 #fab&40.”

Melissa replied, “Thank you so much,” adding two red heart emojis.

The two women, who have documented their rocky relationship on the Bravo series for the past six seasons, went head-to-head over Melissa’s friendship with costar Jackie Goldschneider at the season 9 reunion, which aired last month.

“I’m still freaking confused about it, to be honest,” the Envy store owner told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on February 28. “It definitely took me back a little bit. I was in shock over a lot of things she said because I had just seen her a couple days before and we were fine and we had dinner together. So I was very taken aback and I have to say, I was a little insulted, ’cause I feel like we’ve come so far so if you’re going to sucker punch me or side-swipe me, give me a heads-up at this point.”

More recently, Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, told host Andy Cohen that his sister “called” his wife to “apologize.”

“[They’re] better,” Joe said on Radio Andy on Thursday. “Teresa knew.”

The Gorga Guide to Success author also dished to Us Weekly about Teresa, telling Us that his sister is “a mess” as her husband, Joe Giudice, faces a possible deportation to Italy.

“It’s very, very hard. You see, she puts up a good, strong front — she has to,” he told Us Monday, March 18, days after his brother-in-law was released from prison into ICE custody. “She has to raise her children by herself, so she has to be strong. She can’t be weak. You know, you see this tough girl [on TV] all the time, but she’s weak.”

