Another Teresa Giudice tantrum! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star doesn’t overturn any tables in Bravo’s new preview for the season 10 finale, but she does flip off the camera and throws a drink (or five).

As the clip starts, the Housewives are gathered at a backyard barbecue party, and Melissa Gorga is telling the group that Danielle Staub claimed Teresa, 47, encouraged her to pull Margaret Josephs’ hair during an altercation fans saw earlier in the season.

“[Danielle] said she was on the fence and said, ‘I don’t know. Should I? Should I?’” Melissa, 40, recounts before turning to Teresa. “And then you said, ‘Do it.’”

“She said that?” a visibly rattled Teresa responds.

For her part, Margaret, 52, is skeptical. “I don’t believe it,” the lifestyle expert tells Teresa. “You would never do that.”

Dolores Catania is incredulous too. “This is Danielle 101,” the 49-year-old says. “She’s making stories up as she goes along.”

Melissa then asks Teresa if Danielle, 57, was lying, and the cookbook author doesn’t say no. “I don’t even — I remember her saying something to me,” she stammers. “I don’t know … I was drinking, and everything happened so fast, so …”

The other Housewives gasp and Margaret recoils. “I’m a little freaked out, I’m not gonna lie,” she says.

In a confessional, Dolores marvels at the plot twist. “Holy s—t,” she says. “This is so crazy to me. I mean, I know Teresa’s had her issues with Margaret, but it never crossed my mind that she would have been a part of this hair-pulling?”

Back at the BBQ, an appalled Margaret confronts Teresa. “Why would you ever tell her to pull my hair? How sick is that? You f—king love this girl so much that you’re just gonna f—king just let her hurt me? Um, for what? For what? You’re a real f—king a—hole. I’m like, f—king freaked out. This is your f—king friend? This is who you wanna associate with? She just threw you under the f—king bus in front of the whole world to save her own f—king ass. How sick is that?”

Dolores chimes in, telling Teresa, “You have been going to bat for her since day one, and look what she just did to you.”

“Wow, I mean, I feel bad. I hope they don’t use this,” Teresa says in the clip, as a camera zooms out to reveal at least four other camera crew members recording the conversation.

“They’re gonna use it,” one of her costars responds.

Then the Celebrity Apprentice alum flips off one of the cameras, before throwing her drink, splashing Dolores in the process.

“She’s pissed at the producers,” one of the Housewives says off screen, as Teresa sweeps other beverages off a table and storms off.

In November 2019, Margaret told Us Weekly exclusively that she would “never” be friends with Danielle again. “That ship has sailed and sunk,” she said.

The fashion designer did, however, speak highly of Teresa, who recently split from husband Joe Giudice amid his deportation drama. “She knows that I always stand by her, and I’m always thinking of her and the girls and just being supportive for her. Whatever she needs from me, emotional support, anything,” she said. “Anything she would ever need from me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.