Season 8 of Botched is Dr. Terry Dubrow’s “favorite” thus far, despite facing some “impossible” scenarios on screen.

“The producers have changed up the show. It’s a lot funnier, but there’s a lot more tears also,” he told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the upcoming episodes. “This was the scariest season. I actually thought we’d have a lot more complications than we did.”

Dubrow, 64, explained that he and Dr. Paul Nassif were “taking on these impossible cases” expecting “to have complications” in the operating room.

“There’s going to be some botched by the Botched doctors this season, which is so scary when you think about it,” he continued. “I think you’ve got to watch. I think we had a great season, and it came out really, really well.”

Botched made its debut in 2014, but longtime viewers will notice the new season is “different” than the rest.

“All the patients that we passed on, that we thought were just too risky, too complicated, not worth it — we took those on this season,” he explained. “It’s the practice of plastic surgery after doing 10 years of Botched. … We said, ‘Let’s take this skill set and apply it to those patients we passed on.’ That’s what the season’s all about.”

Dubrow teased that fans will see a woman who “was born with her intestines outside of her stomach” — and became his most challenging surgery.

“Everybody else passed on it, as you probably should. I took her to the operating room and opened everything up,” he said. “The problem is there’s intestines in the abdominal wall, and the last thing you want to do to try to fix a cosmetic problem is get into the intestines and give her a functional disaster that could put her in the hospital or worse.”

Because he’s also “board certified in general surgery,” Dubrow noted that he felt “comfortable” operating on the patient.

“It was really scary and challenging, and I think you’ve got to see the way it turned out,” he added, calling the case “tough” and “interesting.”

After filming Botched for 10 years, Dubrow said that cases involving children are the ones that elicit the most emotions.

“We’re really sensitive to when they have a deformity and they come in with their parents,” Dubrow explained. “You’re sitting there, and their parents are telling you the stories of their kids growing up, because we have kids. … You can really relate to children growing up with issues. So when they have physical cosmetic issues, we try to sit there and we’re filming.”

Dubrow noted that he and Nassif both try to remind themselves not to cry.

“You can feel the camera, they’re zooming in. You go, ‘Don’t lose it. Don’t lose it. Be a professional,’” he said. “But there was a couple [that were hard].”

Botched airs on E! Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.